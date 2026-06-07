5 Potential Breakout Candidates for Gophers Football in 2026

Transfer portal pickups and incoming freshmen often steal all of the headlines, but the development of returning players is key for year-over-year success. Players like Jalen Smith and Karter Menz experienced legitimate breakouts last season, and here are five Gophers players who could have similar seasons in 2027.

Garrison Monroe, DB (redshirt junior)

Monroe logged 49 snaps last season between slot cornerback, strong safety and free safety. With Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan both graduating from the program, Minnesota needs a versatile defensive back. Aidan Gousby, Parker Knutson and maybe even Mekhai Smith are all potential options, but Monroe could have a great chance to start at slot cornerback in 2026, which is a major role in the Gophers' defense. The former Shakopee High School standout could have a breakout redshirt junior campaign.

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Garrison Monroe (23) forces a fumble against Northwestern State Demons tight end Ryan Tyler (47) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Mike Gerald, CB (redshirt sophomore)

Gerald played 142 defensive snaps last season, but he was in and out of the lineup all season. A mixture of injuries and inconsistent play impacted his role, but he has the opportunity to take a big step forward in 2026. Michigan State's Aydan West was the highlight transfer portal add to play alongside John Nestor at cornerback, but Gerald has the skills to compete with West for snaps this fall.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) makes a catch against Minnesota Gophers defensive back Mike Gerald (13) during the first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Riley Sunram, DT (redshirt sophomore)

Sunram was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 high school recruiting class. He worked his way onto the field for some meaningful snaps last season, but that resulted in just 44 defensive snaps. The Gophers revamped their interior in the offseason with FIU transfer Xion Chapman, and the Marshall duo of Sid Kabba and Naquan Crowder. Sunram could have an opportunity to break into the rotation and play at his four-star potential.

Grant Washington/Xavier Ford, RB (redshirt freshmen)

We've written about the Gophers' running back room behind Darius Taylor a few times already this offseason. Washington or Ford could be two players who are thrust into much bigger roles in 2026. Washington had a 126-yard performance in last year's Week 2 blowout against Northwestern State, and Ford had 50 yards from scrimmage on 10 total touches in the spring game. There are still plenty of backup options in the running back room, but Washington and Ford should be near the top of the list.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Xavier Ford (31) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Naiim Parrish, CB (sophomore)

Parrish saw the field for 24 defensive snaps as a freshman, and he appeared in five games, which burned his redshirt. The competition for No. 2 cornerback is still very open, and Parrish should have as much of a chance as Gerald or West to earn consistent snaps. I am bullish on Parrish's long-term potential, and 2026 could be the season he breaks onto the scene.