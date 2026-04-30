Why the Gophers' RB Room is Their Most Interesting Position Group For 2026

There are still plenty of questions about the Gophers' depth chart heading into the 2026 season. With Darius Taylor returning for his senior season and an influx of talent behind him, the running back position might be the most interesting. Here's why.

Can Taylor take the next step?

Taylor has proven to be one of the best running backs in the Big Ten when healthy throughout his three-year Gophers career. He has more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns, so talent is not a question. Can he take the next step to elite? Injuries have been a struggle during his time in the Twin Cities, but if he's able to stay healthy all year, he still has All-American potential. He will just need to prove it.

Minnesota Goloden Gophers Darius Taylor speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who's RB2?

You could make a legitimate argument for six different players being Taylor's backup for Week 1 against Eastern Illinois. Minnesota clearly has options when Taylor is off to the NFL after this season. Incoming Elon transfer TJ Thomas Jr. has the most experience, with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns with the Phoenix. Former Marshall transfer A.J. Turner still has injury concerns, as he is still recovering from last year's season-ending injury.

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix running back TJ Thomas Jr. (20) runs with the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Thomas and Turner probably have the highest profile as transfers, but first-year running backs coach Mohamed Ibrahim has plenty of in-house options at the position. Redshirt freshman Grant Washington and Xavier Ford both impressed during the spring, and they're more than capable of pushing for a substantial role in 2026. True freshman Zeke Bates might be an off-the-wall candidate, but he showed promise in the spring.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Xavier Ford (31) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What is Ryan Estrada's 2026 potential?

The second-most talented running back on the 2026 roster might not even be on campus yet. Estrada had 620 carries for 7,633 yards and 95 touchdowns in his storied high school career in El Paso, Texas. He finished as a four-star recruit and the 393rd-best player on the 247Sports Composite.

El Dorado running back Ryan Estrada, a Division I commit, poses for a portrait in the locker room on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, he has all of the traits to be a year-one contributor as a true freshman, but he won't join the program until this fall. He's one of seven running backs on the roster I could foresee getting meaningful snaps in 2026. The question then becomes, how much? He might be the heir apparent to Taylor long-term, but how quickly does that happen? Ultimately, the Gophers have a boatload of options heading into 2026.