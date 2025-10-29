Broadcast crew revealed for Minnesota's meeting with Michigan State
The Gophers' Week 10 meeting with Michigan State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. For the second time this season, they will have play-by-play announcer Guy Haberman and color commentator Yogi Roth on the call.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Saturday will be Minnesota's fourth time playing on Big Ten Network this season. Week 2 against Northwestern State, Week 5 against Rutgers and Week 7 against Purdue were the first three. The September 27 meeting with the Scarlet Knights was the other time Haberman and Roth were on the call.
Roth played college football at Pittsburgh as a wide receiver in the early 2000s. He transitioned into a coaching career at USC, and he was the Trojans' QB coach from 2005 to 2009. USC signal callers during that time included Matt Leinart, John David Booty, Mark Sanchez and Matt Barkley.
He began his TV career with ESPN and the Pac-12 Network. He joined the Big Ten Network after the West Coast schools joined the conference in 2024, and he has been a color commentator for the network for the last two seasons.
Haberman was also a Pac-12 guy, and he joined the Big Ten Network in 2024. This is his second season with the network and his second time calling a Gophers game this season.
Minnesota will have a chance to claim bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season on Saturday afternoon. A win over the Spartans would move them to 6-3 on the season.