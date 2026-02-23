Tracking Every Official Visit Gophers Football Schedules in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

The 2027 high school football recruiting cycle is beginning to heat up, and Minnesota is busy scheduling official visits for its annual summer splash recruiting event later this year. Here's everything you need to know.

The introduction of the transfer portal and NIL has completely transformed high school recruiting, but Minnesota has proven it's still an important part of modern college football roster construction with the development of players like Anthony Smith, Darius Taylor and Drake Lindsey.

Under P.J. Fleck, the Gophers have historically had two weekends in late spring and early summer where they host upcoming high school seniors on official visits, and they call it "summer splash." It's routinely among the most important recruiting weekends of each cycle for the Gophers, and they often get a handful of verbal commitments each weekend.

This year's first summer splash weekend is scheduled for May 29 to May 31, and Minnesota already has an impressive list of official visitors scheduled to be on campus. Their second weekend is scheduled for June 12 to June 14.

The list will continue to grow between now and then with players changing dates, and scheduling different visits. Here's a live tracker of all the players currently scheduled to be on campus for an official visit later this year.

Note: * = verbally committed to Minnesota

First weekend: May 29 to May 31

Second weekend: June 12 to June 14