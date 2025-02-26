Cody Lindenberg praises Gophers’ NFL run, eyes pro day at 110%
Cody Lindenberg was one of six Gophers players invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He will not be participating in the on-field testing or drills, but he's still proud to represent Minnesota in Indianapolis.
He competed in the Senior Bowl practices and game last month in Mobile, Alabama, but he's hoping to be fully healthy for Minnesota's Pro Day later this month.
"I feel great. I won't be participating in any on-field stuff here, but I'll be doing 100% of the stuff at pro day, so I am looking to be 110% come pro day. Show exactly what I can do on the field and then do everything that I can do here, film-wise, interviews and just show what I can do here as well," he said Wednesday.
Lindenberg has not revealed the injury that is preventing him from participating further in Indy.
Minnesota's six position players invited to this year's combine is a program record. Lindenberg is joined by tackle Aireontae Ersery, defensive end Jah Joyner, quarterback Max Brosmer, cornerback Justin Walley, and wide receiver Daniel Jackson.
"It's unbelievable. It's super, super cool. I actually had the opportunity — Jah (Joyner) is actually my roommate, so that's awesome. Saw Aireontae (Ersery) last night, (Justin) Walley the day before that," Lindenberg said. "Max (Brosmer) is here and (Daniel) Jackson [was] here yesterday, so I am going to see what I can do to get a chance to say what's up to those guys today. It's an unbelievable experience to be here and show that six Gophers are able to be here."
Since P.J. Fleck was hired by the Gophers in 2017, the program has produced 17 NFL Draft picks. It's the most consistent and productive stretch Minnesota has had producing professional talent since the 1980s.
"You can see continued improvement every single year. Even the games that we didn't win this year, there's still unbelievable film on those things — good, and things you need to improve on," Lindenberg continued. "I think it just shows the continued improvement as the year goes on and the work that you put in in the offseason to get the results you want during the time that it really counts."
The date of Minnesota's Pro Day has not been confirmed, but Wednesday, March 19, has been floated around. Lindenberg found himself on Bruce Feldman's annual 'Freaks List' before the 2024 season, so it will be a big opportunity to show his athletic prowess.
