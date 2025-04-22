Could the Gophers set a program record at this week's NFL Draft?
The University of Minnesota has quietly become an NFL factory with at least one player selected in the NFL Draft in six straight years. That streak will grow to seven in 2025, but there's a chance they could set a program record with up to six more players drafted this year.
Minnesota had five players drafted in 2020, but it hasn't been since 1972 when they had six players drafted, and there were 17 rounds that year. Six players drafted would be a Gophers record in the modern history of the NFL Draft.
Aireontae Ersery, OT
- Projected range: Day 2 (Round 2 or 3)
It's sounding more and more likely that Ersery will hear his name called on Day 2. He has received some first-round buzz, and I wouldn't completely rule out the possibility that he could sneak into the back end of round one. The Athletic's consensus big board ranks him as the 57th-best prospect, and that's likely the range he ends up getting drafted.
Jah Joyner, DE
- Projected range: Day 3 (Round 4-7)
Joyner showcased his skills at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, but edge defender is routinely one of the deepest positions in the draft. He's the 25th-best edge defender in the draft according to ESPN's latest rankings, and there's a chance he sneaks into the back-end of Day 2, but the most likely scenario is that he hears his name near the middle of Day 3.
Cody Lindenberg, LB
- Projected range: Day 3 (Round 4-7)
Inside linebacker is not as premium a position as it once was, but there aren't many better than Lindenberg in this draft. ESPN ranks him as the 12th-best at his position, which likely puts him on Day 3. He'd be the first Gophers inside linebacker drafted since Kamal Martin in 2020.
Justin Walley, CB
- Projected range: Day 3 (Round 4-7)
Walley had an impressive pre-draft process, highlighted by a 4.4-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. That time just about guaranteed that he would hear his name called, and he ranks as the 29th-best corner in the draft according to ESPN. Day 3 seems like a likely spot for him this week.
Max Brosmer, QB
- Projected range: Day 3 or undrafted
Brosmer is looking to become the first Gophers quarterback drafted since Craig Curry in 1972. After a long pre-draft process, he's firmly a borderline top 10 prospect at the position. It just takes one team to pull the trigger on Day 3, but it's likely a true coin flip whether or not he hears his name called.
Daniel Jackson, WR
- Projected range: Day 3 or undrafted
There seem to be more and more wide receivers drafted to the NFL every year. It's often tough to stand out, but Jackson has a chance to become the third Gophers wide receiver drafted since P.J. Fleck took over the program. Much like Brosmer, it's probably a 50/50 chance he hears his name called on the final day.
Other players to monitor
- Ethan Robinson, CB
- Dragan Kesich, K
- Jack Henderson, DB
- Tyler Cooper, OL
- Quinn Carroll, OL
- Nick Kallerup, TE
- Mark Crawford, P
- Marcus Major, RB
- Jaren Mangham, RB