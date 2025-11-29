Did Wisconsin get away with a penalty on its first touchdown of the game?
Wisconsin's first touchdown of Saturday's game against Minnesota came with its fair share of drama.
Badgers wide receiver Jackson Acker was originially ruled out of bounds on a 4th and 1 attempt late in the second quarter, but upon further review, Wisconsin was awarded with its first six points of the game.
Below freezing weather and swirling snow made it very difficult to clearly see the boundaries, but it looks as if the better conversation is whether or not Acker originially stepped out of bounds before re-establishing himself in-play.
If an offensive player voluntarily goes out of bounds and is the first to touch a live ball after coming back in bounds, it is an illegal touching penalty. It sure looks like that could've been what Acker did, which would've voided the touchdown altogether. Ultimately, it was a razor-close call that could've gone either way, in a game that could come down to the wire.