Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to keep their undefeated campaign going in Week 8 of the college football season.
The Buckeyes hit the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, who have lost four games in a row, including both of their matchups against ranked opponents.
The Badgers have only beaten Miami (Ohio) and Middle Tennessee so far in the 2025 season. That’s going to be an issue against the No. 1 teams in the country, as the Buckeyes have simply dominated week in and week out, allowing just 41 total points this season.
A double-digit win over a ranked Illinois team moved the Buckeyes to 6-0, and they’re looking to keep that rolling as 25.5-point favorites in Week 8.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to bet on this matchup and more for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ohio State -25.5 (-112)
- Wisconsin +25.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -4500
- Wisconsin: +1700
Total
- 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ohio State record: 6-0
- Wisconsin record: 2-4
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Smith is in the conversation to win the Heisman Trophy this season, sitting in a tie for fourth in the odds with his quarterback Julian Sayin.
This season, Smith has 40 catches for 505 yards and a Big Ten-leading seven receiving touchdowns while also adding two carries for 20 yards and a score on the ground.
He should feast against a Wisconsin defense that is 77th in the country in EPA/Pass and has allowed 24 or more points in every game during this four-game skid.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
I’m going to bet on the Buckeyes defense in this game as it ranks No. 11 in the country in EPA/Play and No. 30 in defensive success rate.
Ohio State has allowed less than seven points per game this season, and it’s only allowed more than seven points against Illinois and Ohio through six games.
The Badgers are one of the worst offenses in the country, ranking 121st in EPA/Play and 93rd in success rate. On top of that, Wisconsin has scored 14 or fewer points in three of its last four games, including a shutout loss to Iowa in its last game.
Ohio State will probably cover the number, but I don’t mind betting on the Buckeyes to shut down this offense in case this ends up being a low-scoring win.
Pick: Wisconsin Team Total UNDER 7.5 Points (-145 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.