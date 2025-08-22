Drake Lindsey on Brosmer's NFL success: 'It doesn't surprise me at all'
The emergence of former Max Brosmer on the Vikings' depth chart has been a top storyline for Minnesota football fans this summer. His path from undrafted free agent (UDFA) to potential backup doesn't surprise current Gophers QB Drake Lindsey.
Brosmer and Lindsey's Jedi-to-padawan-like relationship has been discussed throughout this offseason, but it has usually been how Brosmer helped develop Lindsey. The Gophers' new QB1 gave Brosmer his well-deserved props when asked about his NFL success.
"No, it doesn't surprise me at all. He works so hard. He was still coming in during the summer to our facility, drawing up plays, showing me some of the green zone concepts that they do, and some of the stuff they were doing," Lindsey told the media at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. "It doesn't surprise me at all. He grinds his butt off. He's earning everything he's getting."
Brosmer has one more preseason game to give his final pitch to the Vikings for why he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. He and Lindsey are both preparing for new roles, and they remain close throughout the whole process.
"I talked to him yesterday. We have a group chat, a few of us. We text probably every other day or so. Either serious or messing around," Lindsey continued. "He's one of my closest friends, so I don't take him for granted all all."
The Gophers haven't had a former quarterback attempt an NFL regular-season pass since Chris Steveler in 2022 with the Jets, and he finished his college career at South Dakota. Before that, you would have to go back to Cory Sauter in 2002 with the Chicago Bears.
Brosmer has a long way to go before earning playing time in the regular season, but he has proven that he deserves a spot on a 53-man NFL roster this preseason. He and Lindsey became Minnesota residents around the same time in the winter of 2023-24. A budding relationship has made the transition smooth for two players who have become big parts of Minnesota football.