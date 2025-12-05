Justin Jefferson Openly Detailed Vikings’ Struggles: ‘One of the Most Difficult Seasons’
After a 14-3 season in 2024, the Vikings are going through it, sitting at just 4-8 and in the midst of a four-game skid. Minnesota’s disappointing quarterback play has played a large part in its woes.
J.J. McCarthy has struggled, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer couldn’t get the offense going last week as McCarthy sat in concussion protocol. The Vikings were blanked 26-0 by the Seahawks and last year’s quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday. Following the loss, star receiver Justin Jefferson left the locker room without speaking to media for the first time in at least four years.
He spoke to reporters Thursday and got brutally honest about Minnesota’s rough season when asked if he’s concerned that the Vikings may be wasting the prime of his career.
"No, I wouldn't say wasted," Jefferson said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. "Obviously it's a difficult season. It's probably one of the most difficult seasons just off of the circumstances, having a young quarterback, having a different team, having young players on the team. So it's just one of those years. Not every year is going to be a top-tier year for me. It's really a part of the game, so it's just all on me to expect a lot from these guys and to improve on anything that we need to improve on as an offense."
Following the Vikings’ third-straight loss Nov. 23 against the Packers, Jefferson opened up on his frustration with the current situation.
"It's frustrating. It's frustrating to lose,” Jefferson told reporters after the Green Bay loss. “It's frustrating to be up here, saying the same things every single week, expecting things to change the following week. And we're still in the same spot. We've just got to figure it out."
He has 62 grabs for 799 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has only eclipsed 50 receiving yards once over Minnesota’s current four-game losing streak, including just two catches for four yards in Sunday’s loss to Seattle.
McCarthy has started six games and has completed 54.9% of his passes. Brosmer threw four interceptions in his start against the Seahawks. Carson Wentz didn’t look great in his stint as Minnesota’s starter before undergoing season-ending surgery, but Jefferson recorded his only two games with 100 or more receiving yards this season with Wentz throwing him the ball.
The Vikings face the Commanders Sunday in their next opportunity to turn the ship around.