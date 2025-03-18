Drake Lindsey reminds Brosmer of his younger self: 'It'll be absolutely incredible'
Max Brosmer is continuing to prepare for this year's NFL draft, but his hand prints remain all over the Gophers' football program. He was recently on a podcast and raved about his potential successor, current Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey.
Minnesota is less than a week away from kicking off spring practice, and their former QB is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes preparing for his pro day at the school on Wednesday. Brosmer was interviewed by Big Ten Network analyst Yogi Roth on the Y-Option podcast and it's clear that he remains very impressed by Lindsey.
"The first thing I noticed for him was he reminded me a lot of myself when I was younger, like his crave for knowledge and asking questions," Brosmer said. "That's not taught, that's just who you are as a person and that's the biggest thing I noticed right away was this kid wants to know every detail."
Before Lindsey starts under center for the Gophers, he'll have to earn it. Minnesota added Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron in the offseason and they're expected to have a good old-fashioned quarterback battle, but Lindsey does have the advantage of a full year learning from Brosmer in the Gophers' system.
"The first thing I noticed was his ability to layer and anticipate as a freshman, which again is something that's just kind of innate," Brosmer continued. "It's taught along the way, but he has it already. Throwing-wise, you'll have to see this next year. It'll be absolutely incredible, in my opinion."
Lindsey followed in Brosmer's footsteps this offseason, bringing many of the Gophers' pass catchers and quarterbacks to Georgia for some more specialized work, which is something Brosmer did last year. As a redshirt freshman, it's clear that Lindsey is already a respected leader in the locker room.
"He kind of took after me a little bit there and planned his entire trip, did it all himself," Brosmer said. "Getting to watch that from my point of view is cool because I felt like I was his mentor this past year and seeing him do the things I did even better than I did — that's something that I could always wish for."
There are still more than 150 days until Minnesota opens its 2025 season against Buffalo on August 28, and there's a lot that can happen between today and then. But at the moment, the future looks bright at the quarterback position for the Gophers.
