Elite or Overrated? Ranking the 12 QBs Minnesota Will Face in 2026

Spring football is in the rearview, which means we have a better outlook on depth charts and starters for the 2026 college football season. Let's rank the 12 starting quarterbacks Minnesota will face in the regular season this fall.

1. Demond Williams Jr. (Washington)

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams nearly left for LSU in the transfer portal this offseason, but he's back at Washington for another season. He had more than 3,600 total yards in 2025 with 31 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Minnesota's Week 4 trip to Seattle will be a huge challenge and Williams is a big reason why.

2. Josh Hoover (Indiana)

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the rapid ascension of transfer portal QB Fernando Mendoza last season, Hoover comes to Indiana with plenty of hype after three years of serious production at TCU. He completed 65.9% of his passes last season for 3,472 yards, 31 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Indiana should be among the Big Ten's elite once again this season.

3. Rocco Becht (Penn State)

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass on the run during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Becht followed Matt Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State in the offseason, and he should be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. He might not have the same ceiling as Williams or Hoover, but it's hard to imagine that Becht won't be among the most productive signal callers in the conference in 2026.

4. Bryce Underwood (Michigan)

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Underwood is one of the biggest wildcards in the entire sport of college football in 2026. He was one of the most hyped high school quarterback prospects in quite some time, but he was a bit underwhelming as a true freshman. If he shows significant improvements, he could quickly become one of the best players in the country.

5. Colton Joseph (Wisconsin)

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) warms up before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Wisconsin is set to start a transfer at quarterback for the fourth straight season under Luke Fickell. Tanner Mordecai, Tyler Van Dyke and Billy Edwards Jr. all dealt with injuries, but they were a bit underwhelming when healthy. There's reason to think Joseph could buck that trend after two solid seasons at Old Dominion.

6. Nico Iamaleava (UCLA)

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava was a big storyline last offseason for his late transfer from Tennessee to UCLA, and he'll now have a new head coach this season with Bob Chesney. He showed flashes last season with nearly 2,500 total yards and 17 total touchdowns. He's still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the conference.

7. Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State)

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Taylor gave Mississippi State fans plenty of reason to be excited about the future with more than 300 total yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest, but he nearly suffered a significant injury. He should be healthy for his second season with the program, and he will provide the Gophers with a real test in Week 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

8. Ryan Browne (Purdue)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the 100th annual Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browne gave the Gophers some real trouble last season at Huntington Bank Stadium, and he's back for another season with Purdue. The Boilermakers are great at sneaking up on any team in the Big Ten, and Browne is just talented enough to find some magic from time to time.

9. Aidan Chiles (Northwestern)

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Chiles never lived up to his potential as a hyped prospect at Michigan State. He now has a chance to revive his career at Northwestern with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The talent is there, but he will need to prove himself before I put him any higher on this list.

10. Jeremy Hecklinski/Hank Brown (Iowa)

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) passes the football April 25, 2026 during the team’s spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After having Mark Gronowski as a legit difference maker at QB last season, Iowa has a lot of questions heading into 2026. Hecklinski and Brown have 75 combined pass attempts in their college careers. They're both talented players, but it's hard to put them much higher on this list as unproven options.

11. Ben Finley (Akron)

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley (10) reacts as a timeout is called in the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Minnesota has an interesting history with opponents from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), and Akron could be a sneaky team in 2026 with Finley under center. He'll be 25 years old next season, and he threw for nearly 2,500 yards in 2025 with 21 total touchdowns.

12. Connor Wolf/Cole Lacrue (Eastern Illinois)

Eastern Illinois hasn't played in the FCS playoffs since 2015, and they've had seven seasons with three or fewer wins since 2018. Wolf and Lacrue both saw time at quarterback last season, and they'll likely compete for the starting role in 2026.