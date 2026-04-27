Which Gophers Helped Themselves Most This Spring? Three Standouts

The Gophers wrapped up the spring portion of their offseason on Saturday with an outdoor spring game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Here are five players who boosted their stock the most heading into the 2026 season.

1. Noah Jennings, WR

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) is tackled by Bowling Green Falcons cornerback MJ Cannon in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jennings was one of three wide receivers to transfer to Minnesota this offseason. He has stood out the most from that group after spending two years at Charleston Southern and one at Cincinnati. Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith look like the Gophers top two options at receiver, but Jennings looks like a player who should and likely will have a role in the passing game.

Minnesota's No. 3 receiver ran 230 routes last season and finished with 28 catches for 419 yards and four touchdowns. Jennings had two receptions for a game-high 84 yards in the spring game, to go along with one pass completion for 21 yards. He has emerged as the favorite to assume a similar WR3 role this spring in the wide receiver room.

2. Xavier Ford/Grant Washington, RB

Darius Taylor is back for another season as Minnesota's bell-cow running back, but the position group appears to be wide open behind him. Former highly-touted transfer A.J. Turner was still recovering from last year's season-ending injury this spring, and four-star freshman Ryan Estrada isn't joining the program until this summer. That means there was a huge opportunity for some underclassmen to emmerge.

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Grant Washington (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern State Demons during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Washington had 20 carries for 126 yards last season in Week 2 against Northwestern State as a true freshman, but he was able to maintain his redshirt status. Ford had 10 carries for 35 yards, most of which came against Iowa. Ford was a spring game standout with a game-high six carries for 18 yards, and three catches for 22 yards. Washington had five total touches for 27 total yards.

Elon transfer TJ Thomas Jr. might be best used as a return man and third-down back. I wouldn't be surprised if Ford or Washington begin the season as RB2 behind Taylor.

3. Hayden Moore, WR

Moore had one of the best plays during Saturday's spring game with a 50-yard touchdown reception from fellow true freshman Owen Lansu. His path to having a big role in 2026 might still be tough, but it's clear that he was one of the most underrated recruits in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class.

He was the 1,351st-best player in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. That made him the fourth-highest-ranked receiver in Minnesota's class. It's clear that he will be finding his way onto a Big Ten field in no time.

Newberry High School’s Hayden Moore signed a scholarship with University of Minnesota at Newberry High School in Newberry , FL on Thursday, December 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images