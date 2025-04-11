Ex-Gophers RB coach Kenni Burns 'saddened' by Kent State firing
About two weeks after being placed on administrative leave from his role as head football coach at Kent State University, Kenni Burns was fired on Friday.
"My family and I are saddened by the news today," the former Gophers running backs coach responded to his firing. "We are thankful for the relationships and connections we have made with the players, coaches, and staff over the past few years. The team bond we have is not transactional but that of a family."
Why Burns was placed on administrative leave in late March was never disclosed, but it came four months after Kent State's football season — the second with Burns as head coach — and just one win in 24 games.
Burns was the running backs coach at Minnesota from 2017-22, also serving as assistant head coach under P.J. Fleck from 2019-22.
He helped produce excellent running backs at Minnesota, including Rodney Smith and Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim is the U's all-time leading rusher while Smith is third in Gophers history in rushing yards.
Kent State offered little reason for Burns' dismissal, only issuing a brief press release acknowleding the decision.
"At this time, our focus will be to support our student-athletes and provide them with the best opportunity to have a positive and competitive experience," the release reads.