Former offensive coordinator returns, Gophers confirm 2026 coaching staff

The Gophers have officially finalized building P.J. Fleck's 2026 coaching staff. Many of the names were already known, but the most notable new addition to the staff is former Gophers offensive coordinator Matt Limegrover.

Limegrover returns to Minnesota as the team's assistant offensive line coach, where he'll assist current run game coordinator/offensive line coach Brian Callahan. Limegrover, 57, was Minnesota's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2011-2015, during the Jerry Kill years.

Gophers offensive rankings under Limegrover

2011 - Points (111), Total offensive yards (110), Passing yards (109), Rushing yards (56)

2012 - Points (96), Total offensive yards (111), Passing yards (109), Rushing yards (70)

2013 - Points (84), Total offensive yards (107), Passing yards (117), Rushing yards (37)

2014 - Points (69), Total offensive yards (106), Passing yards (121), Rushing yards (30)

2015 - Points (106), Total offensive yards (103), Passing yards (73), Rushing yards (102)

Limegrover returns to Minnesota following stints at Kent State (offensive line coach, 2023-24), Arkansas State (tight ends coach in 2022 and offensive line coach 2021), Michigan (analyst in 2020), and Penn State (offensive line coach 2016-2019).

Elsewhwere, former Gophers Isaac Fruechte and Mo Ibrahim return as wide receivers coach and running backs coach, respectively. Those additions were reported a couple weeks back. Fruechte played for Minnesota from 2012 to 2014, catching 50 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns. Ibrahim played for the Gophers from 2018 to 2022 and set numerous program records, including career rushing yards (4,668), rushing and total touchdowns (53), 100-yard rushing games (24), and 200-yard rushing games (5).

C.J. Robbins takes over as defensive line coach, after handling rush ends coaching duties in 2025. Bobby April III will be the team's new rush ends coach in 2026.

Daniel Da Prato was officially named the Gophers' new special teams coordinator. He joins Minnesota following a one year stint as New Mexico's associate head coach and special teams coordinator in 2025.

Travis Moore was named assistant defensive line coach for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo (senior defensive assistant) and Caleb Richardson (offensive line assistant) also join the staff for the 2026 season.

Recommended reading