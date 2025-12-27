Gophers reportedly hiring Stanford defensive coordinator as rush ends coach

The Gophers are set to hire Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III as their new rush ends coach, according to a report from Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press on Saturday.

Context: At Wisconsin, April helped put a few guys in NFL: Nick Herbig (Steelers), Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings), Zach Baun (Eagles). — Andy Greder (@andygreder) December 27, 2025

April's official title in Palo Alto last season was defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He had been with Stanford since the 2023 season. He previously spent 2018 to 2022 as the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin. He worked in the NFL from 2011 to 2016 with the Eagles, Jets and Bills. He's the son of longtime NFL special teams coach Bobby April Jr.

Stanford's defense allowed 37.7, 33.7 and 29.2 points per game in April's three seasons on staff. They saw improvements every season.

April is set to replace C.J. Robbins as Minnesota's rush ends coach, who was promoted to defensive line coach after the Gophers fired Dennis Dottin-Carter earlier this offseason. April will work closely with players like Karter Menz, Jaxon Howard and Matt Kingsbury next season, while Robbins will work more with Anthony Smith and interior players like Jaylin Hicks and Riley Sunram.

With outside linebackers/nickels coach Kevin Kane leaving Minnesota for the defensive coordinator spot at Purdue, the Gophers coaching staff needed a coach with the level of experience that April has. They will likely make another hire to fill Kane's vacant position, but April joins Robbins as Minnesota's second hire this offseason.

