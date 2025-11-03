From Oregon to Wrigley Field to Wisconsin, Gophers close with an intriguing trio
Had Minnesota not been walloped by Iowa 41-3 two weeks ago, the sentiment for the 2025 season would be one of much greater hope. Instead, the Gophers, who are bowl eligible with a 6-3 record, haven't done much to inspire confidence since beating No. 25 Nebraska in convincing fashion a few weeks ago.
Saturday's 23-20 overtime win over Michigan State was gutty, but that was a game that Minnesota, if it wants to reach a higher level, has to win convincingly. Struggling to move the ball against a Spartans team that had been gouged for 200+ rushing yards three times amid a five-losing streak, and giving up more than 325 yards of offense in the second half, is not the recipe to cultivate a hopeful fan base.
Alas, Minnesota still has a chance to finish with double-digit wins. It's unlikely, but all they have to do is win their final three regular-season games and then come out victorious in whatever bowl game they end up playing in.
Beyond that, win or lose, the last three games of the regular season are pretty exciting. After the bye this week, the Gophers head to Eugene to face one of the top teams in the country, Oregon. Then they hit the road for a game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. That leads to the season finale, which is in Minneapolis against a woeful Wisconsin team.
Oregon (7-1) is ranked No. 6 in the nation, but how good are they?
They won at Penn State in late September, and that double-overtime victory started the Nittany Lions' current five-game losing streak. That was a great win for the Ducks, but was Penn State overrated at the time, or have they just fallen off a cliff since losing star quarterback Drew Allar to injury and firing head coach James Franklin?
Since then, Oregon lost at home to Indiana, crushed Rutgers 56-10, and beat Wisconsin 21-7 in a lackluster performance. The Ducks play at Iowa this week, so that could shine a light on how good they are before they host Minnesota on Friday, Nov. 14.
The Northwestern game provides little excitement in terms of opponent for Minnesota, but playing at the home of the Chicago Cubs will be a spectacle. That alone makes it one of the most intriguing games on the schedule.
The finale against Wisconsin will be great because it's a rivalry game that Minnesota should dominate. The all-time series is tied 63-63-8, with Minnesota winning Paul Bunyan's Axe three of the last four years, including last season's 24-7 victory in Madison.
This might be the worst Badgers team ... ever? They're 2-6 and have lost six straight while being outscored 181-41 during the skid. They've been shut out twice and haven't scored more than 14 points in a game since Week 2. They have just one game with more than 17 points all season, and that was a 42-10 win over a Middle Tennessee team that is 1-7 and winless in Conference USA.
It hasn't been pretty for the Gophers this season, but the final three games of the season should be exciting, regardless of the result.