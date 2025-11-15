Gap between Minnesota and the top tier of the Big Ten is only getting wider
P.J. Fleck's signature win over No. 4 Penn State in 2019 generated hope and excitement within the Gophers football program that hadn't been felt in decades. They've played six games against top-10-ranked Big Ten teams since that game, and they've lost all six by an average of 26.5 points per game.
The Gophers' 29-point loss against the No. 8-ranked Ducks on the road was their fourth straight loss on the road. The introduction of NIL and the transfer portal has seemingly evened the playing field across the country, but Friday's result was more evidence that Minnesota is further away from the top tier of the Big Ten than ever.
"They've got every resource known to man, but they also coach really, really hard, and they're really good coaches. When you combine that really good athlete with really good coaching, and that environment, and that type of talent, that's what you see," Fleck said after the game.
Minnesota's six straight losses against top 10 opponents started in 2021 at home against No. 4 Ohio State with a 45-31 loss. It followed with a 52-10 beatdown at home against No. 2 Michigan and a 37-3 loss at No. 2 Ohio State in 2023. Last year's 26-25 loss against No. 4 Penn State was their closest game, but it has been followed by two blowout losses against Ohio State and Oregon on the road this season.
"I would love to be able to close the gap... We've got a really good football team, too. We're playing a lot of guys at times that really need this experience, and I have no problem with the investment piece of that... I wish I had all the answers. Right now, before watching the film... It's about getting better. The tackling, the execution, the pitch and catch piece, all of it."
Anyone who closely follows the Gophers' program and the college football landscape as a whole realizes it's naive to expect them to compete for Big Ten championships. But, it's hard to argue that Minnesota has even been competitive against the conference's best since that 2019 upset win.
Fleck lost his two games against top 10 teams before that game, 31-0 to No. 5 Wisconsin at home in 2017 and 30-14 at No. 3 Ohio State in 2018. If Minnesota's goal is to remain in the middle of the Big Ten conference, Fleck continues to prove this program is firmly in that spot.