Gophers standout Koi Perich reportedly entering transfer portal

Star Gophers sophomore Koi Perich intends to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday night.

Minnesota safety Koi Perich intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells ESPN. He’s a two-way player who also plays receiver and returns kicks. He was a freshman All-American in 2024 and made multiple All-Big Ten teams this year. pic.twitter.com/tXq2cINZTo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

Perich was the second-highest-ranked high school recruit to ever sign with Minnesota, according to 247Sports. Hailing from Esko, Minnesota he was a consensus four-star prospect, and the No. 72 overall player in the country. He opted to stay home and play for the Gophers over notable top offers from Ohio State, Florida State and USC among others.

Perich quickly established himself as a difference maker as a true freshman. He finished with 46 total tackles and five interceptions en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was even a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

Heading into his sophomore season, a potential offensive role for Perich was a huge offseason storyline. He showcased playmaking ability as a returner, and Minnesota wanted to get the ball in his hands. After playing a few offensive snaps in the first three games, the experiement fizzled out until a season-high four catches for 36 yards in the bowl game.

The 2025 campaign was a relatively dissapointing season for Perich. He nearly doubled his total tackles from 46 to 82, but his Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade dropped from 88.9 as a true freshman to 62.4 as a sophomore. A big contributing factor was 23 missed tackles in 2025 compared to only six in 2024.

According to Thamel's report, "Perich has not ruled out a return to Minnesota, as he’s from the state. But he’s going to explore his options."

There were many programs interested in Perich as a high school prospect, but Minnesota convinced him to stay home. There were many programs that tried to convince Perich to enter the transfer portal last offseason, but he opted to run thing back in the Twin Cities. LSU is a program that I continue to hear to have interest in Minnesota's star, but it sounds like P.J. Fleck and the Gophers staff could have one final chance to convince him to stay.

One year decisions and one year contracts have unfortunately become the norm in college football. Perich has proven himself as one of the most exciting players in the Big Ten when he's at his best, so he will have a lucrative market in the transfer portal. It continues to be evident that Minnesota does not use the same resources as the top level of the sport.

