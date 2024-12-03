Gophers' Aireontae Ersery named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year
Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery has been named the 2024 Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Ersery was also named a first team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media.
It was an excellent redshirt senior season for Ersery, who is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his third year as the Gophers' starting left tackle, he helped protect Max Brosmer and pave the way in the running game for Darius Taylor and Marcus Major. Minnesota finished the regular season 7-5 and averaged 26.3 points per game.
Ersery left last Saturday's game against Wisconsin due to injury and likely won't play in the Gophers' bowl game as he turns his attention toward the NFL Draft. He finishes this season with a very strong 79.9 PFF grade on 691 snaps, though it was a slight step down — mostly in run-blocking — from his 84.0 grade in 2023. In pass protection, he allowed just 13 pressures and one sack all year.
Listed as 6'6", 330 pounds, Ersery has all the traits of a first-round draft pick at the tackle position. He's ranked as PFF's No. 4 OT and No. 17 overall player.
Rashod Bateman (2021) and Laurence Maroney (2006) are the only Gophers who have been first-round picks in the last 20 years.