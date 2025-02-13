Gophers' Darius Taylor among top 10 running backs returning to college football
Gophers' star Darius Taylor is the seventh-best running back returning to college football next season, according to a list published by Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Thursday.
After breaking out for 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns in only six games as a true freshman, Taylor showed his versatility as a do-it-all back in 2025. He totaled 989 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards with 12 total touchdowns.
"Taylor has been a do-it-all back for the Golden Gophers across his first two seasons. His 79.9 PFF receiving grade since 2023 leads all Power Four halfbacks, and his 1,317 yards after contact in that span rank second among returning Power Four runners," Chadwick wrote. "He has good size at 6 feet and 215 pounds with long strides and the mentality to punish any defensive backs who try to tackle him."
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.
In Chadwick's list, Notre Dame's Jeremiah Love is No. 1 followed by Louisville's Isaac Brown at No. 2. Then it's four Big Ten running backs before Taylor. Nicholas Singleton from Penn State, Washington's Jonah Coleman, Tulane transfer Makhi Huges with Oregon and Kaytron Allen from Penn State, prove that the conference will be loaded with top running back talent in 2025.
Taylor showcased a unique skillset in 2024 with 54 receptions. There are not many college running backs who have proven to be that level of weapon out of the backfield. His yards per carry dropped from 5.8 in 2023 to 4.8 last season, but he could be in line for his most effective college season in 2025.
The Gophers added three offensive linemen from the transfer portal this offseason and some questions at the quarterback position mean their offense could revolve around Taylor even more next season. He could find himself even higher on the list by season's end.