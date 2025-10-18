Gophers deliver a complete performance in sixth straight win over Nebraska
The Gophers welcomed a ranked team to Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time this season, and they delivered a complete performance. A dominant showing resulted in a 24-6 Minnesota win, its sixth straight over the Cornhuskers.
Minnesota began Friday's game shorthanded without starting cornerback John Nestor, but it didn't matter. The Gophers' defense had a huge bounce-back performance, holding Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-low 177 yards through the air.
The Cornhuskers struck first with a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive, but the Gophers' defense held them to three points. The game opened wide open on the next drive when Darius Taylor went for a 71-yard run, which set up a Drake Lindsey tush push touchdown. The second-longest run of Taylor's career helped Minnesota grab a 7-6 lead.
Raiola continued to do his best Patrick Mahomes impression throughout the first half with odd-angle throws, one with his left hand, and he continued to create plays out of structure. Four sacks from Minnesota's defense held Nebraska to only six points, and the Gophers carried a 7-6 lead into the half.
The Gophers had a top 25 win looking at them right in the face, and they responded with their most complete half of the season. After forcing a Nebraska punt on the opening possession of the half, Minnesota went on a 14-play, 98-yard scoring drive to set up an absolute dime from Drake Lindsey to Le'Meke Brockington in the back of the endzone. It was their third time connecting on a touchdown this season, and Minnesota took a 14-6 lead.
P.J. Fleck doesn't believe in it, but the Gophers took serious momentum and never looked back. Taylor found the endzone for the first time this season early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska had no luck moving the ball, and the Gophers sacked Raiola nine times. Minnesota cruised to an easy 24-6 victory.
Taylor finished with 24 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown. The Gophers out-gained Nebraska 339 yards to 213 and 186 to 36 on the ground. Lindsey finished 16 of 20 for 153 yards and one touchdown. The Gophers crowd opted to storm the field after the upset win.
Friday's win was Fleck's seventh over a ranked opponent in his Minnesota career. Now 5-2, the Gophers will look to extend their winning streak to three games next week on the road against Iowa.