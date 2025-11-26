5 Gophers who must step up in rivalry showdown with Wisconsin
The Gophers' season has gone in the wrong direction with three losses in their last four games. They have their last chance to rewrite the 2025 regular season story this week against rival Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium. There are five people part of Minnesota's program that will have a vital impact on Saturday's game.
1. Danny Collins
Collins and Minnesota's defense received significant criticism after last week's loss to Northwestern. The Wildcats' offense currently ranks 91st in FBS with 340.6 yards per game and 104th with 21.5 points per game. They had 525 total yards last week and 38 points. The Gophers' defense will need to block out the noise and deliver a much better performance against the Badgers.
2. Darius Taylor
Taylor's health has been a huge storyline for Minnesota this season. He has surpassed 100 yards of total offense twice this season against Buffalo and Nebraska, which were the only two times the Gophers out-gained an FBS opponent in total yards this season. He might be most effective in the pass game, but Taylor needs to be a huge factor in Saturday's game.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
3. Greg Harbuagh Jr.
Harbaugh is in his third season calling plays for Minnesota's offense, and it continues to be a roller coaster, to say the least. The only power conference offense to average fewer yards per game this season is Wisconsin. There have been moments where the Gophers' offense has looked explosive, but they haven't out-gained an opponent in total yards since October 18.
4. Devon Williams
Williams led Minnesota with 73 total tackles before missing last week's game against Northwestern. The Gophers looked like they missed him badly in the middle of their defense. They missed 12 total tackles as a team, and the Northwestern offense was operating at will. There are a lot of ways for Minnesota's defense to improve after last week, but getting Williams back and playing at a high level would be a great place to start.
5. Koi Perich
Perich played arguably his best game of the season last week against Northwestern. His 78.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade was a season-high, and he led Minnesota with 10 total tackles. He also added 242 total yards in the return game, and a 93-yard kick return set up a Gophers' touchdown. Saturday's game against Wisconsin might come down to one or two plays and Perich could be the difference.