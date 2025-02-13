All Gophers

Gophers football given 11th-best odds to win the Big Ten in 2025

Minnesota is right outside the top 10, but still above Wisconsin in odds to win the conference.

Tony Liebert

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
We are just under 200 days until Minnesota kicks off its 2025 campaign against Buffalo, but FanDuel Sportsbook has released their future betting odds on who will win the Big Ten next season. The Gophers have the 11th-best odds at +10000.

Odds to win the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game (FanDuel)

Team

Betting odds to win the Big Ten

Ohio State

+170

Oregon

+230

Penn State

+380

Michigan

+800

Indiana

+2500

Nebraska

+4500

USC

+4500

Iowa

+5000

Washington

+6000

Illinois

+6000

Minnesota

+10000

Wisconsin

+18000

Michigan State

+18000

Maryland

+27000

UCLA

+27000

Northwestern

+50000

Purdue

+50000

Rutgers

n/a

With the 11th-best odds, the Gophers are notably one spot ahead of rival Wisconsin. At +10000 odds, their implied probability of actually winning the Big Ten is 0.99%, which is probably a fair number given that there are no longer divisions.

The odds themselves are not what makes the list compelling, it's the order in which the teams are stacked up. It's almost indisputable to put Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan in the top four in some order, but after that, it gets very interesting.

Under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti Indiana was a fun story in 2024, but getting respect as the conference's fifth-best team could be an overreaction. USC and Nebraska have been nowhere near reaching their full potential, while Iowa, Washington and Illinois might be the true wildcard teams in the conference in 2025.

Ultimately, the Gophers are likely in a fair spot. With still plenty of questions at the quarterback position, it would be hard to rank them any higher, but Indiana, Nebraska and Washington all seem to be a little overrated. Programs like Wisconsin and Michigan State were once among the conference elites in the 2010s, but Minnesota sits firmly above both teams on this list.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

