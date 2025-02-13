Gophers football given 11th-best odds to win the Big Ten in 2025
We are just under 200 days until Minnesota kicks off its 2025 campaign against Buffalo, but FanDuel Sportsbook has released their future betting odds on who will win the Big Ten next season. The Gophers have the 11th-best odds at +10000.
Odds to win the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game (FanDuel)
Team
Betting odds to win the Big Ten
Ohio State
+170
Oregon
+230
Penn State
+380
Michigan
+800
Indiana
+2500
Nebraska
+4500
USC
+4500
Iowa
+5000
Washington
+6000
Illinois
+6000
Minnesota
+10000
Wisconsin
+18000
Michigan State
+18000
Maryland
+27000
UCLA
+27000
Northwestern
+50000
Purdue
+50000
Rutgers
n/a
With the 11th-best odds, the Gophers are notably one spot ahead of rival Wisconsin. At +10000 odds, their implied probability of actually winning the Big Ten is 0.99%, which is probably a fair number given that there are no longer divisions.
The odds themselves are not what makes the list compelling, it's the order in which the teams are stacked up. It's almost indisputable to put Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan in the top four in some order, but after that, it gets very interesting.
Under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti Indiana was a fun story in 2024, but getting respect as the conference's fifth-best team could be an overreaction. USC and Nebraska have been nowhere near reaching their full potential, while Iowa, Washington and Illinois might be the true wildcard teams in the conference in 2025.
Ultimately, the Gophers are likely in a fair spot. With still plenty of questions at the quarterback position, it would be hard to rank them any higher, but Indiana, Nebraska and Washington all seem to be a little overrated. Programs like Wisconsin and Michigan State were once among the conference elites in the 2010s, but Minnesota sits firmly above both teams on this list.
