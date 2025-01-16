Gophers' Greg Eslinger among 3 with MN ties elected to College Football Hall of Fame
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced Wednesday and it features three former athletes with connections to Minnesota: Greg Eslinger, Jim Kleinsasser and Blake Elliott.
Eslinger, a four-year starter for the Golden Gophers from 2002 to 2005, is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in college football history. During his career, he was a two-time First-Team All-American and won both the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy in 2005 — awards given to the country's best interior offensive lineman.
Eslinger and Michigan's Oluwatimi Olusegun in 2022 are the only lineman to win both the Outland and Rimington trophies in the same season in college football history.
Eslinger anchored the Gophers’ offensive line during when Minnesota, led by former head coach Glen Mason, was running the ball in dominant fashion with with Marion Barber III and Laurence Maroney. Barber and Maroney both rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2003 and 2004.
“It’s an incredible honor and a reflection of the hard work of so many people around me during my time at Minnesota,” Eslinger said in a statement. “I’m proud to represent Gopher football on this stage.”
Joining Eslinger in the 2025 class are Kleinsasser and Elliott, who starred at North Dakota and Saint John's, respectively.
Kleinsasser of course went on to play 13 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted with the No. 44 pick in 1999. The bruising blocker was two-time First-Team All American (1997 and 1998) and a three-time All-North Central Conference First-Team selection during four seasons at UND.
Elliott starred at Division III Saint John's (2000 to 2003) in central Minnesota after graduating just down the road from Melrose High School. He led the Johnnies to the 2003 NCAA DIII national title and ended his career with 327 receptions for 4,200 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns.
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.