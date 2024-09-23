Gophers heading to 'The Big House' as huge underdogs against Michigan
After getting smacked in the second half by the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have to go on the road to "The Big House" against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.
The oddsmakers see it going poorly for the Gophers, who are 9.5-point underdogs against 12th-ranked Michigan.
Michigan averages 204 rushing yards per game, but that statistic is stunted some because they faced national championship contender Texas in Week 2 and the Longhorns held them to 80 yards on the ground. In the other three games against Fresno State, Arkansas State and USC, the Wolverines have racked up 739 rushing yards, which carreis a per-game tune of 246.3 yards per game.
Minnesota was gouged on the ground by Kaleb Johnson and the Hawkeyes, who bullied the Gophers for 181 rushing yards in the second half on Saturday and turned a 14-7 halftime deficit into a 31-14 win to reclaim the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
If the Gophers can't stop the run, it could be more of the same. While Johnson is one of the best running backs in the country, it won't get any easier against Michigan senior Kalel Mullings. Mullings and Donovan Edwards form an elite 1-2 punch in the backfield, but it's been Mullings averaging 8.1 yards per carry to strike fear in the eyes of opposing defenses.
If the Gophers don't pull off a shocking upset starting at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Ann Arbor, they'll be in danger of sliding to 2-4 on the season because they face No. 13 USC the following week.