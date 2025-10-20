Gophers-Iowa preview: Players to know, pivotal matchups and a prediction
Life is never easy in the Big Ten, and Minnesota faces another uphill battle this week as it heads into Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. The Gophers broke an eight-game losing streak in the series with their win in 2023, and it was their first at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. Here's what you need to know about the 119th meeting in the rivalry.
Iowa's offensive improvements
The Hawkeyes made a big splash in the transfer portal last offseason with the addition of South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski. It hasn't been the cleanest path to offensive improvement, but 29.9 points per game is Iowa's highest since the 2020 season. In year two with offensive coordinator Tim Lester, they've found their offensive groove with 30 points per game in Big Ten play.
Gronowski had a rough start to the season, but he has found his groove in Big Ten play. He's completing 69.9% of his passes for only 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, but he had 304 rushing yards and a conference-high seven rushing touchdowns.
Kinnick Stadium struggles
Saturday will be Minnesota's first trip to Iowa City since the infamous 2023 contest that ended in a controversial invalid fair catch signal call on Hawkeyes' punt returner Cooper DeJean. The Gophers' win was their first at Kinnick Stadium in more than 20 years. They're now going for back-to-back road wins in the series for the first time since 1979 and 1981.
Keys to the game
Gophers fans are well aware that this game will likely come down to just a few plays. Latest betting odds surprisingly view Iowa as more than seven-point favorites, but I am expecting a closely contested matchup for 60 minutes.
It's no surprise that this game will be won within the trenches. Minnesota made substantial improvements last week against Nebraska, and it might need to make another jump in order to knock off the Hawkeyes. Iowa's rushing attack ranks 43rd-best in FBS with 184.0 yards per game. If the Gophers are able to force Gronowski to throw the football and maybe intercept one of his passes, they'll have a chance to win this game.
Ultimately, Iowa has a better offensive and defensive line in this matchup, which makes it hard to predict that Minnesota goes on the road and wins Floyd of Rosedale.
Prediction: Iowa 17, Minnesota 13
