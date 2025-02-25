Gophers officially announce new RBs coach, rush ends coach, three more assistants
Minnesota officially announced five new additions to its coaching staff on Tuesday. Running backs coach Jayden Everett and rush ends coach C.J. Robbins were well-known to be next, but the program also announced three new assistant coaches.
Jayden Everett, running backs coach
Everett was most recently an assistant running backs coach at Michigan in 2024, but he was a Division I RBs coach for 10 seasons prior at Indiana State, Central Michigan, Akron, Tulsa and Vanderbilt. He replaces Nic McKissic-Luke who accepted the same role with the New York Jets.
C.J. Robbins, rush ends coach
Robbins previously coached for the Gophers in 2020 and 2021, but he now replaces Dennis Dottin-Carter, who was promoted to defensive line coach after Winston DeLattiboudere III left for the same role with the Arizona Cardinals. Robbins was set to be the defensive line coach at Central Michigan before joining Minnesota's staff.
The three new hires that Minnesota announced were Nick Faus as assistant wide receivers coach, Christian Pawola as assistant defensive backs coach and Jordan Hendy as an offensive analyst.
Nick Faus, assistant wide receivers coach
Faus was a senior offensive analyst at Pittsburgh in 2024 and he coached the wide receivers at Kent State in 2023 after spending the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Minnesota. Before that, he spent time with West Virginia and Western Michigan.
Christian Pawola, assistant defensive backs coach
Pawola graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2020 and he was a defensive student assistant coach, reporting directly to former defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. He was the linebackers coach at Division III Thiel College in 2021, and most recently was the assistant DBs coach at Michigan State last season under Rossi, but he now returns to Dinkytown.
Jordan Hendy, offensive analyst
Hendy played defensive back at Toledo from 2018 to 2020 after two seasons at the Junior College level. He finished his playing career on the third-team All-MIAA at Pittsburg State in 2021. His coaching career began at the University of Central Oklahoma in 2022, but he has been on the Pittsburg State staff ever since.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.