Gophers QB Drake Lindsey Arrested on Underage Drinking, Fake ID Charges

Minnesota Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey was arrested for allegedly having alcohol as a minor and carrying a fake ID, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas.

According to the online arrest details, Lindsey was booked into the county jail at 1:13 a.m. CT on Friday. He was released from custody at 8:28 a.m. on $470 bond.

He's due to appear in court on June 1 on pending charges of "minor in possession of alcohol" and "possession of fraudulent identification."

He was arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department, though specific details haven't been disclosed. Gophers On SI has reached out to Fayetteville PD and the University of Minnesota for more information.

Lindsey will turn 21 years old on Aug. 18, at which point he'll legally be allowed to have alcohol.

The 20-year-old quarterback is from Fayetteville, where he attended Fayetteville High School and led his football team to an undefeated season and a state championship as a senior. He passed for 3,941 yards with 54 touchdowns and three interceptions as a senior and was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Lindsey enters his redshirt sophomore season as the unquestioned starting quarterback of the Gophers. In last Saturday's spring game, he completed 4-of-5 passes for 89 yards, including a 74-yard connection with Noah Jennings on his first attempt of the day.

Expectations are sky-high for Lindsey in 2026, especially after Nate Tice, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Tice, ranked Lindsey No. 24 on his 2027 NFL Draft big board.

"Lindsey is the classic quarterback archetype of the big-armed pocket passer in the vein of Drew Bledsoe," Tice wrote. "Listed at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Lindsey is willing and able to stand and deliver the football in the (constantly) muddy pockets he has to deal with behind Minnesota’s offensive line."

This is a developing story.