Tracking Gopher football roster movement: Who’s graduating? Who’s coming back?
The college football offseason calendar is harder to keep track of than ever. Between early national signing day, the transfer portal, and even bowl games, it's hard to know which players are graduating and who's coming back. Here's the best way to keep track of the latest news relating to the Gophers.
Important dates
- Early national signing period: Dec. 3-5
- Bowl game selection: Dec. 7
- Transfer portal: Jan. 2-16
Graduating seniors/recognized on senior day (26 players)
- Frank Bierman, TE/FB
- Devon Williams, LB
- Derik LeCaptain, LB
- Le'Meke Brockington, WR
- Sam Henson, K
- Jameson Geers, TE
- Quentin Redding, WR
- Deven Eastern, DT
- Darius Green, DB
- Nate Becker, DL (could return)
- Anthony Smith, DE (could return)
- Jalen Logan-Redding, DL
- Jai'Onte McMillan, DB
- Lucas Finnessy, DE
- Aluma Nkele, OT
- David Kemp, K
- Spencer Alvarez, OT (could return)
- Drew Biber, TE
- Jeff Roberson, LB
- Emmett Morehead, QB
- Logan Loya, WR
- Dylan Ray, OT
- Marcellus Marshall, OL
- Brady Denaburg, K
- Cam Davis, RB
- Rushawn Lawrence, DL
Minnesota recognized 26 players during its annual senior day against Wisconsin. 23 of the players have no eligibility remaining beyond the 2025-26 season, according to the team website. Becker, Smith and Alvarez could all change their mind and still return for the 2026-27 season.
Incoming 2026 commits (31 players)
The early national signing period for the class of 2026 opens on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and it closes on Friday, Dec. 5. Most of the Gophers verbal commits and other recruits across the country will officially sign to their respective programs on Wednesday. Some will wait until Thursday or Friday, and others will wait until the traditional signing day in the spring. Minnesota could have up to 31 incoming recruits join its 2026 roster.
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Quayd Hendryx, WR (Atco, NJ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)
- Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)
- Niko Castillo, RB (Schuylkill Haven, PA)
- Brady Palmer, QB (San Diego, CA)
- Tavian White, S (Waukee, IA)
- KJ Henson, DL, Hutchinson C.C. *(JUCO)
Publicly announced return (1 player)
- Jalen Smith, WR (redshirt freshman)
Smith was the first player to publicly announce his plans to return to Minnesota in 2026. This has only become more common in modern college football with the transfer portal and NIL. There will certainly be more players who do so throughout the offseason, but just because they don't, it doesn't mean they aren't coming back.
Eligibility remaining/could return (70 players)
- Mo Omonode, DT
- Steven Curtis, DE
- Jaylen Bowden, CB
- Javon Tracy, WR
- A.J. Turner, RB
- Evan Redding, DB
- Cristian Driver, WR
- Ashton Beers, OL
- Tony Nelson, OL
- Joey Gerlach, LB
- Rhyland Kelly, CB
- Aidan Gousby, DB
- Maverick Baranowski, LB
- Brody Richter, P
- John Nestor, CB
- Jack DiSano, TE
- Max Shikenjanski, QB
- Dylan Wittke, QB
- Jaxon Howard, DE
- Reese Tripp, OL
- Jerome Williams, OL
- Darius Taylor, RB
- Za’Quan Bryan, CB
- Pierce Walsh, TE
- Greg Johnson, OL
- Sam Peters, TE
- Kerry Brown, S
- Karter Menz, DE
- Garrison Monroe, DB
- Nuke Hayes, WR
- Theorin Randle, DL
- Kenric Lanier, WR
- Matt Kingsbury, LB
- Ethan Carrier, DB
- Drew Wilson, LB
- Kahlee Tafai, OL
- Malachi Coleman, WR
- Tom Weston, P
- Koi Perich, S
- Alan Sokup, LS
- Mason Carrier, LB
- Simon Seidl, DB
- Riley Sunram, DL
- Mo Saine, DL
- Zahir Ranier, S
- Jacob Simpson, TE
- Drake Lindsey, QB
- Samuel Madu, CB
- Sam Macy, DE
- Mike Gerald, CB
- Jaylin Hicks, DL
- Nathan Roy, OL
- Brett Carroll, OL
- Fame Ijeboi, RB
- Adam Kissayi, DE
- Caleb McGrath, P
- Harrison Brun, DB
- Jaden Ball, OL
- Emmanuel Karmo, LB
- Zack Harden, CB
- Jackson Kollock, QB
- Colin Hansen, DL
- Ethan Stendel, LB
- Rhett Hlavacka, LB
- Grant Washington, RB
- Abu Tarawallie, DL
- Bradley Martino, WR
- Nick Spence, OL
- Naiim Parish, CB
- Nathan Cleveland, LB
- Legend Lyons, WR
- Mark Handy, OL
- Jayquan Stubbs, DL
- Enoch Atewogbola, DL
- DJ Shipp, OL
- Daniel Jackson, K
- Luke Ryerse, P
- Kaveon Lee, OL
- Jake Lutz, LS
- Xavier Ford, RB
Transfer portal
- Johann Cardenas, RB (left the team preseason)
- Tre Berry, RB (left the team in-season)