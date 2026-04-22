Hometown Hero or Sellout? Perich, Groves and the Gophers Fan Double Standard

One Minnesota native left, and fans turned on him instantly. One Minnesota native arrived, and he was embraced before he even played a minute. Koi Perich and Nolan Groves made similar transfer decisions, so why are Minnesota fans treating them so differently?

College sports fans love a good hometown hero story. According to the 247Sports Composite, Perich was the No. 70-ranked recruit in the class of 2024, making him the best prospect to come out of Minnesota high school since former Minneapolis Washburn running back Jeff Jones in 2014.

On the hardwood, Groves had a great senior season at Orono High School, averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game, which earned him the 2025 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year award. He was originally committed to Yale, but flipped to Texas Tech despite late interest from the Gophers.

Online, specifically on social media, Gophers fans have been spewing hate towards Perich. In fact, you could argue that Perich has been hammered with more hateful commentary than any Minnesota athlete since the internet was created. On the flip side, Groves has a chance to be a fan-favorite in Dinkytown. So, how did we get here?

Why Koi Perich went from hero to villain in Minnesota

Perich joined college athletics one year earlier, taking the hometown route after saying no to blue-blood programs like Ohio State, USC, and Florida State.

He immediately lived up to the hype with a memorable true freshman season. With 46 total tackles and five interceptions, one of which sealed an upset win over No. 11 USC, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. He blossomed into one of the program's most recognizable players before his sophomore season.

Perich played all over the field at Esko High School, and he wanted to maintain that role at Minnesota. He practiced with a split jersey, worked with the wide receivers and defensive backs, and was dubbed the next Travis Hunter, who played wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado.

His 2025 season was underwhelming. Perich finished with 82 total tackles and just one interception, while his two-way role resulted in only seven receptions for 89 yards, along with five carries for nine yards. A muffed punt late in the game against Cal, and 23 missed tackles were glaring issues by the end of the season.

After spending two years representing his home state, he entered the transfer portal and immediately became one of the top prospects available, similar to his time as a high school recruit. He took advantage of the opportunity, joined the Oregon Ducks, and instantly became a villain in the eyes of some Minnesota fans.

How Groves' situation is almost the opposite

Texas Tech's Nolan Groves reacts to a play against Lindenwood during a non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Groves took a different college path, cashing in with a lucrative NIL deal as a freshman at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders offered him more money than programs like Minnesota and Wisconsin. Despite 17 rebounds in his first career game, followed by a gritty defensive performance against Duke, his role was minimal. He averaged just 5.7 minutes in 23 games.

He entered the transfer portal and signed with the Gophers. He was nowhere near the caliber of prep prospect Perich was, but after a one-year detour, he's back on the road that could lead to "hometown hero" status.

The only difference is that Groves wasn't really recruited by Minnesota until Ben Johnson was fired and replaced by head coach Niko Medved. Orono High School head coach Barry Wohler told the Pioneer Press in 2025 that Johnson never showed interest in Groves. Had the Gophers expressed early interest, and Groves still left, would Gophers fans have called him a traitor?

What this says about Gophers fans — and modern college sports

The Perich hate has reached inappropriate heights since he decided to transfer to Oregon. Fan accounts like "BarstoolUMN" on X have posted pictures of his alleged fake ID, and comments from keyboard warriors on social media are flat-out cruel.

"You’re a bum for transferring," an X user commented on Perich's most recent post, while plenty of others called Perich a "sellout."

"Disloyal bastard, but I guess money means more than loyalty, Oregon ain’t winning a chip either though," another commenter said.

With a "what have you done for me lately?" attitude as a society, Groves is receiving positive feedback online, despite not yet even playing a game for the Gophers.

Perich played two meaningful seasons at Minnesota before joining the Ducks, where he'll make a lot of money, fill the shoes of All-American safety Dillon Thieneman, and have a chance to win a national championship. That makes him a sellout?

Rather than celebrate and appreciate Perich for giving his best to the Gophers, maybe the hateful Minnesota should try to realize that Perich is simply chasing his NFL dream, and he would've been gone after the 2026 or 2027 season anyway.

“I didn’t watch college football,” Perich said in July 2025. “My dream was to play for the Vikings. I would just skip through college if I could, and just go straight to the Vikings. But you gotta do your three years. I’m willing to do it.”

The same fans who are hating on Perich will undoubtedly reclaim him as "one of us" if he stars at Oregon. Just imagine Perich intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown in the national championship game. Will Gophers fans be ticked off and boo? Or will they re-pledge their allegiance, delete old tweets, and try to sweep the hate under the rug?

Groves, because he did something Gophers fans like, is now in their good graces. What happens if he struggles? What will Minnesota fans do if he enters the transfer portal? Time for more hate?

There isn't always a right or wrong way to handle things, but human decency should come first.

Maybe the hateful Minnesota fans should try to walk a day in a student-athlete's shoes. Try answering a call from a national title contender who offers you a million dollars and an incredible opportunity. Are you going to turn it down because you love Minnesota so much and your decisions are based on pleasing the people of Minnesota?

We all know the answer is no.

Fans don't just want players to succeed; they want them to choose Minnesota.

In the end, this is another reminder — that many of us need — that social media doesn't represent reality, nor the majority. Perich and Groves made the same kind of decision. The difference isn’t them, it’s how fans choose to react.