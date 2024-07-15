All Gophers

How the Gophers, individual players are rated in EA Sports College Football 25

You can officially play as the Gophers in the new college football video game.

The long-awaited return of EA Sports' college football video game is officially here. With the early release, deluxe version, you can play as the 2024-25 Golden Gophers on College Football 25. They are officially an 81 overall, with a 78 overall defense and 78 overall offense.

Full-roster ratings (overall)

Quarterbacks

  • Max Brosmer (77)
  • Dylan Wittke (71)
  • Drake Lindsey (70)
  • Max Shikenjanski (58)

Running Backs

  • Darius Taylor (88)
  • Sieh Bangura (76)
  • Jaren Mangham (75)
  • Marcus Major *(not in game)
  • Jordan Nubin (74)
  • Ohifame Ijeboi (67)
  • Jaydon Wright (65)

Wide Receivers

  • Daniel Jackson (85)
  • Tyler Williams (78)
  • Elijah Spencer (76)
  • Le'Meke Brockington (74)
  • Quinten Redding (70)
  • Kristen Hoskins (69)
  • Kenric Lanier (67)
  • T.J. McWilliams (67)
  • Cristian Driver *(not in game)
  • Nuke Hayes *(not in game)
  • Jalen Smith *(not in game)
  • Cade Conzemius *(not in game)

Tight Ends

  • Nick Kallerup (76)
  • Jameson Geers (74)
  • Julian Johnson (67)
  • Sam Peters (67)
  • Jacob Simpson (66)
  • Nathan Jones *(not in game)
  • Pierce Walsh *(not in game)

Offensive Linemen

  • Aireonte Erserey (93)
  • Tyler Cooper (81)
  • Quinn Carroll (81)
  • Martes Lewis (75)
  • Nathan Roy (75)
  • Aluma Nkele (74)
  • Phillip Daniels (74)
  • Tony Nelson (73)
  • Jerome Williams (73)
  • Ashton Beers (72)
  • Greg Johnson (71)
  • Reese Tripp (69)
  • Jackson Hunter (65)
  • Brett Carroll *(not in game)
  • Jackson Ruschmeyer *(not in game)
  • Spencer Alvarez *(not in game)

Defensive Linemen

  • Jah Joyner (85)
  • Deven Eastern (78)
  • Danny Striggow (77)
  • Jalen Logan-Redding *(not in game)
  • Jaxon Howard (76)
  • Anthony Smith (76)
  • Logan Richter (75)
  • Darnell Jefferies (73)
  • Martin Owusu (72)
  • Karter Menz (72)
  • Luther McCoy (71)
  • Hayden Schwartz (71)
  • Adam Kissayi (71)
  • Theo Randle (69)
  • Mo Saine *(not in game)
  • Nate Becker *(not in game)
  • Riley Sunram *(not in game)
  • Jack Hawkinson *(not in game)
  • Jaylin Hicks *(not in game)

Linebackers

  • Cody Lindenberg (82)
  • Maverick Barawnoski (76)
  • Devon Williams (75)
  • Lucas Finnesy (75)
  • Joey Gerlach (72)
  • Tyler Stolsky (69)
  • Rowan Zolman (69)
  • Alex Elliot (69)
  • Derik LeCaptain (65)
  • Matt Kingsbury *(not in game)
  • Mason Carrier *(not in game)
  • Sam Macy *(not in game)

Cornerbacks

  • Justin Walley (86)
  • Jack Henderson (77)
  • Ethan Robinson (76)
  • Za'Quan Bryan (74)
  • Craig McDonald (72)
  • Rhyland Kelly (72)
  • Jai'Onte McMillan (72)
  • Mike Gerald *(not in game)
  • Simon Siedl *(not in game)
  • Samuel Madu *(not in game)
  • Evan Redding *(not in game)

Safeties

  • Darius Green *(not in game)
  • Koi Perich (75)
  • Coleman Bryson (75)
  • Kerry Brown (75)
  • Garrison Monroe (71)
  • Aidan Gousby *(not in game)
  • Zahir Ranier *(not in game)

Special Teams

  • Dragan Kesich (85)
  • Mark Crawford (77)
  • David Kemp *(not in game)
  • Caleb McGrath *(not in game)
  • Ryan Algrim (51)
