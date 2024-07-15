How the Gophers, individual players are rated in EA Sports College Football 25
You can officially play as the Gophers in the new college football video game.
The long-awaited return of EA Sports' college football video game is officially here. With the early release, deluxe version, you can play as the 2024-25 Golden Gophers on College Football 25. They are officially an 81 overall, with a 78 overall defense and 78 overall offense.
Full-roster ratings (overall)
Quarterbacks
- Max Brosmer (77)
- Dylan Wittke (71)
- Drake Lindsey (70)
- Max Shikenjanski (58)
Running Backs
- Darius Taylor (88)
- Sieh Bangura (76)
- Jaren Mangham (75)
- Marcus Major *(not in game)
- Jordan Nubin (74)
- Ohifame Ijeboi (67)
- Jaydon Wright (65)
Wide Receivers
- Daniel Jackson (85)
- Tyler Williams (78)
- Elijah Spencer (76)
- Le'Meke Brockington (74)
- Quinten Redding (70)
- Kristen Hoskins (69)
- Kenric Lanier (67)
- T.J. McWilliams (67)
- Cristian Driver *(not in game)
- Nuke Hayes *(not in game)
- Jalen Smith *(not in game)
- Cade Conzemius *(not in game)
Tight Ends
- Nick Kallerup (76)
- Jameson Geers (74)
- Julian Johnson (67)
- Sam Peters (67)
- Jacob Simpson (66)
- Nathan Jones *(not in game)
- Pierce Walsh *(not in game)
Offensive Linemen
- Aireonte Erserey (93)
- Tyler Cooper (81)
- Quinn Carroll (81)
- Martes Lewis (75)
- Nathan Roy (75)
- Aluma Nkele (74)
- Phillip Daniels (74)
- Tony Nelson (73)
- Jerome Williams (73)
- Ashton Beers (72)
- Greg Johnson (71)
- Reese Tripp (69)
- Jackson Hunter (65)
- Brett Carroll *(not in game)
- Jackson Ruschmeyer *(not in game)
- Spencer Alvarez *(not in game)
Defensive Linemen
- Jah Joyner (85)
- Deven Eastern (78)
- Danny Striggow (77)
- Jalen Logan-Redding *(not in game)
- Jaxon Howard (76)
- Anthony Smith (76)
- Logan Richter (75)
- Darnell Jefferies (73)
- Martin Owusu (72)
- Karter Menz (72)
- Luther McCoy (71)
- Hayden Schwartz (71)
- Adam Kissayi (71)
- Theo Randle (69)
- Mo Saine *(not in game)
- Nate Becker *(not in game)
- Riley Sunram *(not in game)
- Jack Hawkinson *(not in game)
- Jaylin Hicks *(not in game)
Linebackers
- Cody Lindenberg (82)
- Maverick Barawnoski (76)
- Devon Williams (75)
- Lucas Finnesy (75)
- Joey Gerlach (72)
- Tyler Stolsky (69)
- Rowan Zolman (69)
- Alex Elliot (69)
- Derik LeCaptain (65)
- Matt Kingsbury *(not in game)
- Mason Carrier *(not in game)
- Sam Macy *(not in game)
Cornerbacks
- Justin Walley (86)
- Jack Henderson (77)
- Ethan Robinson (76)
- Za'Quan Bryan (74)
- Craig McDonald (72)
- Rhyland Kelly (72)
- Jai'Onte McMillan (72)
- Mike Gerald *(not in game)
- Simon Siedl *(not in game)
- Samuel Madu *(not in game)
- Evan Redding *(not in game)
Safeties
- Darius Green *(not in game)
- Koi Perich (75)
- Coleman Bryson (75)
- Kerry Brown (75)
- Garrison Monroe (71)
- Aidan Gousby *(not in game)
- Zahir Ranier *(not in game)
Special Teams
- Dragan Kesich (85)
- Mark Crawford (77)
- David Kemp *(not in game)
- Caleb McGrath *(not in game)
- Ryan Algrim (51)
