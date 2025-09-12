Javon Tracy reveals reason why he signed with Minnesota in the transfer portal
Miami (OH) transfer wide receiver Javon Tracy was one of Minnesota's most significant additions from the portal this offseason. Through two weeks, he leads the team with 116 receiving yards on four catches, to go along with one 45-yard touchdown.
Tracy was strongly considering top programs like Indiana, Michigan State and Georgia Tech, but a relationship with Gophers tight ends coach Eric Koehler played a large role in his recruitment.
"Five minutes after I got into the portal, first person to call me is Eric Koehler. Just telling me the opportunity that I can have here. He knew me since eighth grade, probably, because he was recruiting my brother at Miami (OH)," Tracy told the media. "Just having him here, knowing that I can always talk to him. As soon as I got on campus, he welcomed me in. We were already family."
Javon's eldest brother, Tyrone Tracy Jr., is the starting running back on the New York Giants, and his other brother, Kenny Tracy, is currently still a running back for the Redhawks. Koehler worked at Miami (OH) from 2014 to 2022, so he knows the Tracy family well.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Tracy had an all-conference season in 2024 with the Redhawks, and he totaled 57 catches for 818 yards and seven touchdowns. He was projected as the top player to replace Daniel Jackson as Minnesota's top receiver, and things look like they're starting to click with Drake Lindsey. The duo connected on a 45-yard touchdown in Week 2 against Northwestern State.
"He leads the offense, he brings everybody together. His arm talent is one of one. He puts the ball in places that most freshmen cannot do," Tracy said. "Me and Drake, we're like best friends, we always talk. We ride scooters together every morning to the facility. We watch film together. We also took a couple trips together in the offseason, just to build that chemistry. He's special, man, he brings everybody with you. There's not many QBs out there that do that."
Tracy will still have one year of eligibility remaining after the 2025 season, so continuing to build a relationship with Lindsey will be huge for both players' development. Minnesota's passing game has a chance to have a breakout showing in Week 3 against Cal, and Tracy could be a big reason why.