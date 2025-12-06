Gophers pursuing dynamic Division II transfer wide receiver
The Gophers need to make major upgrades to their wide receiver room this offseason, and they've found their first transfer portal target.
West Florida (Division-II) transfer wide receiver Corey Scott announced on Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from Minnesota.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Scott just wrapped up his third season at West Florida, which is one of the best D2 programs in the country. He redshirted in 2023 before reeling in 34 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He took another leap in 2025 with 63 receptions for 1,018 yards, which ranked fifth in the entire country, and four touchdowns.
Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, Scott was very under-recruited in the 2023 high school cycle. He held other Division I offers from UT Martin and Bethune-Cookman before signing with the Argonauts.
Minnesota has already seen four wide receivers enter the transfer portal itself. Cristian Driver, Kenric Lanier II, Legond Lyons and Quentin Redding have decreased their depth at the position, but redshirt freshman Jalen Smith has already announced his intentions to return. Leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington is out of eligibility after the season, while Javon Tracy and Malachi Coleman could return.
Brockington led the Gophers with 484 receiving yards this season, followed by Tracy with 439 yards and then Smith had 355. They could use some more consistent production at the position heading into their second season with Drake Lindsey under center, and Scott could provide that.
