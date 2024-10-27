Kickoff time, TV network set for Gophers' upcoming battle at Illinois
The upcoming Big Ten battle between Minnesota and Illinois will be played at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, as was announced late Saturday night after the Gophers crushed Maryland 48-23 and the Illini were smacked by No. 1 Oregon 38-9.
Minnesota had a chance to get the primetime Saturday slot on NBC but the Big Ten elected to go with the Wisconsin versus Iowa matchup, leaving the Gophers the morning kickoff. Here's the full Big Ten slate for Nov. 2:
11 a.m. — Ohio State at Penn State (FOX)
11 a.m. — Minnesota at Illinois (FS1)
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten Network)
2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Michigan (CBS)
2:30 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan State (Peacock)
2:30 p.m. — Nebraska at UCLA (Big Ten Network)
6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa (NBC)
6:30 p.m.. — USC at Washington (Big Ten Network
At 5-3, the Gophers are have three in a row and can argue that they could be 7-1 if not for a missed game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against North Carolina and a controversial offsides call that nullified their onside kick recovery in the fourth quarter against Michigan. Minnesota was also dominated Iowa in the first half before getting blown out in the second half.
At the end of the day, the Gophers are one win from becoming bowl eligible with four games left in the regular season. How many wins are possible? Winning at Illinois won't be easy but it's possible. Then they play at Rutgers before finishing the season at home against No. 3 Penn State and then at Wisconsin.