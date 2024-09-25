Michigan fans think Gophers will be tough battle for Wolverines
The defending national champs are feeling good at 3-1 after defeating USC last Saturday. Their only loss is to national title contender Texas and they are favored by 9.5 points over the Gophers in Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff at "The Big House."
Michigan has rushed for nearly 600 yards in the past two weeks and the Gophers just gave up 272 yards on the ground to Iowa. It's coming together like a recipe for a Minnesota disaster, but the tune in the Michigan Wolverines subReddit is one of caution.
"Feel like this is going to be one of those 30-14 games in which it feels closer than the score would indicate," one Reddit commenter wrote.
Another member of the group wants to see Michigan try to open up its passing game against a "weaker" opponent: "I hope they test out more passing. A game against a weaker opponent is the perfect time to test that. Obviously, with a very short leash [because] you don't want it to cost them the game."
"Minnesota will play us tough," another person wrote. "This will be a good game for [quarterback Alex Orji] to try to get a game feel for throwing the ball. We need to find a WR he has a connection with. We only need one and the offense will open up."
Michigan has so far shown very little ability to be effective through the air, though they have dominated opponents on the ground with a two-headed monster in the backfield featuring Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Mullens has averaged 9.7 yards per carry over the last two weeks while finding the end zone four times.