Minnesota football all-quarter century offense revealed by Gophers On SI
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have played 25 football seasons since widely celebrated turn of the millenium in 2000. As we inch closer to the 2025-26 season, we tried to craft the all-quarter century team, and we're starting today on the offensive side of the ball.
Quarterback
- First-team: Adam Weber
- Second-team: Tanner Morgan
- Third-team: Mitch Leidner
The three best Gophers' quarterbacks since 2000 should be pretty cut-and-dry. I would listen to the argument of Morgan being higher than Weber, but it's clear that Weber, Morgan and Leidner have been Minnesota's best signal callers over the past 25 years.
Running back
- First-team: Mohamed Ibrahim
- Second-team: Laurence Maroney
- Third-team: David Cobb
Honorable mentions: Marion Barber III, Rodney Smith
There have been a tremendous stable of running backs in the Gophers' program history. Ibrahim is the all-time program leaders in total rushing yards and single season rushing, which gives him the slight edge over Maroney and Cobb. It's hard to choose just three, as Barber and Smith are also very deserving.
Related: Gophers fans criticize $200 student fee to support athletics budget
Wide reciever
- First-team: Tyler Johnson
- Second-team: Eric Decker
- Third-team: Rashod Bateman
Honorable mentions: Daniel Jackson, *Ron Johnson
This might be the easiest one, two, three on the offensive side of the ball. Johnson, Decker and Bateman were all great in their own right. Ron Johnson only played two seasons in the 2000s, so I opted to leave him off the top three.
Tight end
- First-team: Matt Spaeth
- Second-team: Maxx Williams
- Third-team: Brevyn Spann-Ford
Spaeth is arguably the best tight end in Gophers' program history after winning the Mackey Award in 2006. Williams isn't too far behind after an impressive two-year run that made him a second round pick. Spann-Ford's career could've been even better, but he deserves a spot on the third team.
Offensive line
- OL: Aireontae Ersery
- OL: John Michael Scmitz
- OL: Greg Eslinger
- OL: Blaise Andries
- OL: Daniel Faalele
Faalele broke a 16-year drought when he was the first Gophers' offensive lineman drafted since Mark Setterstrom in 2006. I opted to list the five best linemen regardless of position, and Ersery, Schmitz and Andries join Eslinger, who won the 2005 Rimington Trophy up front.