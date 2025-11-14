Minnesota vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
No. 7 Oregon squeaked by Iowa on the road in Week 11 with a game-winning field goal and will return home for Week 12. The Ducks will host Minnesota on Friday as a 23.5-point favorite with a chance to secure their fourth straight victory.
Dante Moore had a second straight poor performance as a passer over the weekend, but Oregon stayed in the game thanks to its defense and a productive rushing attack. The former Heisman Trophy candidate could use a bounce back game against a Golden Gophers team with one of the Big Ten’s better run defenses this season.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Minnesota vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Minnesota: +23.5 (-102)
- Oregon: -23.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Minnesota: +1300
- Oregon: -2800
Total: 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Minnesota vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Minnesota: 6-3
- Oregon: 8-1
Minnesota vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Fame Ijeboi: Ijeboi is officially Minnesota’s leading rusher after totaling 108 yards and a score on 17 carries against Michigan State. The freshman running back has benefitted from Darius Taylor’s injury problems this season and is fresh off posting his most impressive stat line of the season. Ijeboi’s impact could carry over into Week 12 if Taylor isn’t healthy enough come game time.
Oregon
Noah Whittington: Whittington has averaged more than 8.0 yards per carry during Oregon’s current three-game winning streak and went over 100 rushing yards in two of those games. The Ducks’ starting running back hasn’t reached the end zone in two games, but has been able to set the tone on the ground while his team’s passing attack has struggled.
Minnesota vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
The Golden Gophers and Ducks have failed to cover in their previous two games, but Oregon has a better track record for the year.
Oregon covered the spread in its first two home games before losing against the spread in its next three matchups at Autzen Stadium. Minnesota, on the other hand, is 2-6-1 against the spread this season and hasn’t covered in any of its three road games.
The Ducks have a top-three Big Ten offense that’s averaging 38.7 points per game despite two down weeks and an elite Big Ten defense that’s only second to Ohio State’s. That makes them the ideal pick against a Golden Gophers side that might need to depend on a freshman running back in enemy territory if Taylor misses more time.
Oregon has health on its side and is more well rounded.
PICK: Oregon -23.5 (-118 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
