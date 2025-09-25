Minnesota-Rutgers score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
Two weeks after a disappointing loss at California, the Minnesota Gophers (2-1) are back in action Saturday at home for their Big Ten opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1).
Here are our staff's predictions for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff.
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 27, Rutgers 20
Athan Kaliakmanis’ return to Huntington Bank Stadium will get all of the headlines, but this week’s matchup is a pivotal game for both Minnesota and Rutgers. Both teams are very comparable, but the Gophers’ extra week to prepare should give them just enough of an edge to eke out a close win.
Joe Nelson: Rutgers 31, Minnesota 24
I firmly believe Greg Schiano is going to out-coach P.J. Fleck. My fear is that Fleck will do what he did in the Cal game and try and burn clock with the running game rather than letting talented redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey shine. That, coupled with Minnesota's struggles against the pass in the loss to Cal, lead me to worry that Athan Kaliakmanis and two really good receivers — 6-foot-3 Ian Strong and 6-foot-6 KJ Duff — will have a big day. The Gophers have the talent to beat Rutgers, but they won't if Fleck and the coaching staff keep Lindsey shackled.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 30, Rutgers 26
Saturday’s game is going to be a test for the Gophers’ defense. Athan Kaliakmanis is playing the best football of his career, and he has some effective weapons at his disposal in Antwan Raymond, Ian Strong, and KJ Duff. But Rutgers’ defense isn’t great, which should be good news for Drake Lindsey and Darius Taylor (if the latter plays). The Gophers are at home and have had a full two weeks to prepare for this game, while the Scarlet Knights are coming off of a tough 38-28 loss to Iowa last weekend. P.J. Fleck’s team has to find a way to win this one. It’ll be close, but I think they’ll get it done.
Jonathan Harrison: Rutgers 31, Gophers 28
The long-awaited return of Athan Kaliakmanis is finally upon us. Whether P.J. Fleck wants to acknowledge it or not, that storyline will loom large over this game. Kaliakmanis has been slinging it this season (7 TDs, 1 Int) and is coming off a loss against Iowa in which he threw it over 300 yards but gave away the game with a late interception. He got one over on his old squad last year, and unfortunately, for Gophers fans I think a similar thing will happen this weekend. Minnesota is still a young, developing team and as Drake Lindsey gets his feet wet in Big Ten play there will be growing pains. A close loss to the former Gophers QB is on the cards this weekend.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 2-1
- Will: 2-1
- Jonathan: 2-1
- Tony: 2-1