Minnesota-Virginia Tech Duke's Mayo Bowl score predictions from Gophers On SI staff
The long-awaited Duke's Mayo Bowl is here and the Gophers will face Virginia Tech for the first time ever on Friday night, looking to finish the season on a high note and win an eighth consecutive bowl game.
The transfer portal and NFL opt-outs have hit the Hokies hard and betting odds view Minnesota as a near 10-point favorite. Will they be able to extend the bowl win streak to eight? Let's run through our Gophers On SI staff predictions.
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 31, Virginia Tech 20
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has shown that he prepares for a bowl game better than most coaches in college football. Virginia Tech is desperately short-handed with a handful of starters either in the transfer portal or opting out for the NFL Draft. Hokies head coach Brent Pry will have his team ready, but I think Minnesota will just be better and cruise to a relatively easy victory.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 41, Virginia Tech 10
P.J. Fleck is going to be making sandwiches with the Mayo that covers his body for months after this one. It's a gross thought, but not as gross as this game will be for Virginia Tech. This is effectively a fully functioning Minnesota varsity team against Virginia Tech's JV squad. Max Brosmer is going to light up the Hokies and Koi Perich is going to score an offensive touchdown in what will serve as a preview of a big 2025 to come for the boy wonder from northern Minnesota.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 24, Virginia Tech 10
Virginia Tech being down more than half of their starters is going to hamper them big time but it's not necessarily a death sentence for their chances Friday (look at Michigan). That being said, the strength of the Hokies offense has been the running game, and without their top back that could take a big hit. Meanwhile, the Gophers will still have the full complement of the passing game to go along with a top-rated defense. Gophers win this one by two touchdowns.
Nolan O'Hara: Minnesota 30, Virginia Tech 17
It was probably already safe to say the Gophers were the better team than Virginia Tech. Add in transfers, the fact the Hokies’ best offensive player running back Bhayshul Tuten is among the opt-outs and that quarterback Kyron Drones is unlikely to play due to injury, and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl has the makings of a blowout. There’s a reason FanDuel Sportsbook has the Gophers as a 9.5-point favorite. P.J. Fleck keeps the bowl streak going and the Gophers cover, easily.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 31, Virginia Tech 20
The Gophers are 9.5-point favorites for a reason heading into this game. They should have most of their key players on the field, whereas Virginia Tech has undergone more significant changes since the regular season ended. Plus, P.J. Fleck is 5-0 in bowl games and feels like the perfect coach to get a post-victory Mayo shower. I think Max Brosmer goes out with a bang in his final Minnesota appearance.
