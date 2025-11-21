Northwestern's David Braun thinks Minnesota has found a 'good one' at QB
Saturday's game between Northwestern and Minnesota at Wrigley Field will be Drake Lindsey's final chance to earn a regular-season win on the road in his first year as a starting quarterback. Wildcats head coach David Braun finds it hard to believe that Lindsey is a first-time starter.
Lindsey has completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,881 yards, 15 total touchdowns and six interceptions this year as a redshirt freshman. It has been a true up-and-down season, but there's plenty of reason to be excited about the future with him at the helm.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
"His poise and command, (he's) accurate with the football," Braun responded when asked about what impresses him from Lindsey's game. "He's gritty, he's tough, he's a winner. Minnesota's got a good one in him, for sure."
It has been a different story on the road for Lindsey and the Gophers this season. In four losses to Cal, Ohio State, Iowa and Oregon, he has completed 58.4% of his passes for 136.5 yards per game, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Braun is still impressed by what he has seen.
"The things that really stand out as a young quarterback, when you watch the tape, it doesn't scream young quarterback. It honestly makes you think, like, 'Gosh, how long has this guy been a starter in the league?' His poise, his command, his accuracy are things that really stand out," he continued.
It's rare for a first-time starting quarterback to step in and light the world on fire in college football, especially as a redshirt freshman in the Big Ten. Lindsey opened the season with 200 or more passing yards in three of Minnesota's first four games, and he has only accomplished that feat one time since.
The only players to throw for more than 200 yards against Northwestern's secondary this season are USC's Jayden Maiava and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood in the last two weeks. If Lindsey is able to get back to his early-season level this week in Chicago, Minnesota should have a great chance to earn its first win away from Huntington Bank Stadium this season.
It's hard to find a great quarterback in college football, and it's even hard to develop one in your own system. Lindsey might not be near the top of any Big Ten quarterback lists in 2025, but he continues to showcase the potential of someone who could be in 2026 or 2027.