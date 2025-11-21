All Gophers

Northwestern's David Braun thinks Minnesota has found a 'good one' at QB

Braun has plenty good to say about Drake Lindsey before Saturday's matchup at Wrigley Field.

Tony Liebert

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's game between Northwestern and Minnesota at Wrigley Field will be Drake Lindsey's final chance to earn a regular-season win on the road in his first year as a starting quarterback. Wildcats head coach David Braun finds it hard to believe that Lindsey is a first-time starter.

Lindsey has completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,881 yards, 15 total touchdowns and six interceptions this year as a redshirt freshman. It has been a true up-and-down season, but there's plenty of reason to be excited about the future with him at the helm.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

"His poise and command, (he's) accurate with the football," Braun responded when asked about what impresses him from Lindsey's game. "He's gritty, he's tough, he's a winner. Minnesota's got a good one in him, for sure."

Imagn Image
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on from the field prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It has been a different story on the road for Lindsey and the Gophers this season. In four losses to Cal, Ohio State, Iowa and Oregon, he has completed 58.4% of his passes for 136.5 yards per game, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Braun is still impressed by what he has seen.

"The things that really stand out as a young quarterback, when you watch the tape, it doesn't scream young quarterback. It honestly makes you think, like, 'Gosh, how long has this guy been a starter in the league?' His poise, his command, his accuracy are things that really stand out," he continued.

Imagn Image
Sep 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) makes a pass against Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

It's rare for a first-time starting quarterback to step in and light the world on fire in college football, especially as a redshirt freshman in the Big Ten. Lindsey opened the season with 200 or more passing yards in three of Minnesota's first four games, and he has only accomplished that feat one time since.

The only players to throw for more than 200 yards against Northwestern's secondary this season are USC's Jayden Maiava and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood in the last two weeks. If Lindsey is able to get back to his early-season level this week in Chicago, Minnesota should have a great chance to earn its first win away from Huntington Bank Stadium this season.

It's hard to find a great quarterback in college football, and it's even hard to develop one in your own system. Lindsey might not be near the top of any Big Ten quarterback lists in 2025, but he continues to showcase the potential of someone who could be in 2026 or 2027.

More from Gophers On SI

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football