P.J. Fleck Offers Different Perspective on Brendan Sorsby Situation

Texas Tech and quarterback Brendan Sorsby have dominated the college football headlines this offseason. A Texas judge suprisingly decided on Monday to let Sorsby play for the Red Raiders in 2026 (after a two-game suspension), despite numerous gambling violations, which included wagers on his own team when he was at Indiana.

The ruling has sent shockwaves through the sports. Teams like Georgia and Nebraska have already said they will not schedule Texas Tech in any sport going forward. The entire Big 12 conference held a call on Tuesday to air grievances about the situation.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck was asked about the situation on Tuesday, and he had a much different perspective. Administrators like Nebraska AD Troy Dannen said the Sorsby ruling "crossed a line," but Fleck appears to have a much different approach.

"The only thing I can focus on is our players. That's the only thing I can do, is the constant education. One thing about it is, we're going to take the case, and we're going to teach our players from that. That's all I can do from that," Fleck said.

"It's hard for me to have an opinion on that because I haven't read every single article. I haven't sat there and seen the court documents. I don't know exactly everything; how many times and what it looked like... I can take the surface-level information and apply it to our program. Teach our players from it, and make our program better because of it."

Gambling has become commonplace in sports culture over the last 10 years. Sorsby's situation is not the first nor the last. Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was notably banned from the NCAA for a similar situation in 2023.

"I think everyone in our program understands the pitfalls and downfalls of gambling, period. On the field, off the field, sports betting and other gambling, of what that can lead to," Fleck continued. "We're going to do everything we can to continue to educate people in our program about those things."

Fleck is a unique football coach. He has a different leadership style than the average Division I head coach. Many coaches and decision makers have taken Sorsby's situation to comment on the absurdity of where college sports currently are. Fleck routinely preaches that Minnesota is a "life program." His stance on this situation backs that up. Sorsby made a mistake, and Fleck is hoping none of his players do the same.