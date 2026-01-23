Ranking the Difficulty of Minnesota’s 12 Regular-Season Games in 2026

The Big Ten revealed on Tuesday that it's planning to release its official 2026 schedule on Jan. 27. We know all 12 of the Gophers' regular-season opponents and where the games will be played, but we don't know when. With the majority of transfer portal chaos settled, let's rank the difficulty of their opponents next season.

1. @ Indiana

If you told someone three years ago that a trip to Bloomington, Indiana, would be the hardest game on a Gophers schedule, they would've laughed in your face. In 2026, a road game against the defending National Champions is clearly the toughest game on Minnesota's schedule. Despite losing Fernando Mendoza and many of their top players, the Hoosiers should be among the class of the Big Ten again in 2026.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti questions a call during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. @ Washington

A floated a few options for the second toughest game, but Husky Stadium is quietly among the toughest places to play in the country. Despite some controversy, Demond Williams Jr. is expected to be back in Seattle as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten next season. Minnesota will have an uphill battle in taking down the Huskies.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. vs. Iowa

Minnesota has beaten Iowa one time since 2014, so the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale remains near the top of the toughest games on its 2026 schedule. The Hawkeyes' QB situation is murky with Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, but there's no reason to think they won't be the same Hawkeyes next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

4. vs. Michigan

With new head coach Kyle Wittingham, Michigan will be one of the most interesting teams in the Big Ten next season. Bryce Underwood is back for another season at QB, so it's fair to assume they have a high potential. The Gophers won the Little Brown Jug twice since 1986, but 2026 might be their best chance in quite a while.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. @ Penn State

Penn State is normally the toughest road game on any team's schedule, but there are a lot of questions with first-year head coach Matt Campbell. QB Rocco Becht followed him from Iowa State, and the Nittany Lions have done well in the transfer portal, but there was a lot to replace.

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell, left, Penn State University president Neeli Bendapudi, middle, and Penn State University athletic director Pat Kraft, right, pose for a photo after Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

6. @ Wisconsin

Luke Fickell is surprisingly back in Madison for another season as head coach. The Badgers added a transfer portal QB for the fourth straight offseason, and this time it's Colton Joseph from Old Dominion. There's reason to think they'll be improved in 2026, and playing in Camp Randall is never easy.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

7. vs. Mississippi State (Sep. 12)

Minnesota's marquee nonconference game will be against Mississippi State at Huntington Bank Stadium, and we know that game will be in Week 2 on September 12. The Bulldogs will likely have a QB competition between freshman Kamario Taylor, Sacramento State transfer Jaden Rashada and App State transfer AJ Swann. It might be a make-or-break season for third-year head coach Jeff Lebby.

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

8. @ Purdue

Purdue always seems to present Minnesota challenges, no matter who is coaching or who is playing for the Boilermakers. With QB Ryan Browne back for another season, there's reason to think they'll be improved in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) looks on during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

9. vs. Northwestern

Northwestern is another opponent Minnesota cannot overlook next season. The Wildcats made a huge splash signing Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, and they signed Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles as their projected starting quarterback.

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun is seen against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

10. vs. UCLA

Bob Chesney will be one of three first-year head coaches Minnesota will face in 2026. Nico Iamaleava is back for another season at QB, and it's fair to think the Bruins could compete for a bowl game, but a cross-country trip to the Twin Cities makes this one of the Gophers' easier home games.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

11. vs. Akron (Sep. 19)

Akron quietly had a competitive season in 2025 with a 5-7 record. The Zips are improving under fourth-year head coach Joe Moorehead, but they still have a long way to go before competing against a Big Ten opponent.

12. vs. Eastern Illinois (Thursday, Sep. 3)

Minnesota will open the 2026 season against Eastern Illinois, which was one of the worst teams at the FCS level last season. They've produced Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, but they have a lot of room to improve on from their 3-9 record in 2025.

