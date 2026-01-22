Bloomington Brewery Announces Beer for Life for Curt Cignetti After Indiana Championship

Curt Cignetti brought a national championship to Indiana, and he’s getting a rich payoff as a result.

Upland Brewing Company, which is based in Bloomington, has confirmed that Cignetti will be given a lifetime supply of its beer. The Hoosiers coach gave the company a shoutout after IU beat Miami 27–21 in the College Football Playoff national title game.

In his postgame press conference, Cignetti confirmed he drank a Hoosier Beer from Upland, saying, “It was the best beer I’ve ever had in my life and made me want to have another.”

Curt Cignetti on his #NationalChampionship Post-Game beer of choice: "Hoosier beer from Upland Brewery, big brewery up in Indiana. Throw a little bouquet to them. Yeah, this was absolutely the best beer I've ever had in my life, and made me want to have another."

TMZ reported on Upland’s pledge to reward Cignetti.

“Coach Cignetti and his staff have ignited IU Football and brought so much joy and energy to Bloomington and the state of Indiana. We are excited to continue providing beer for the Hoosiers as they celebrate the national championship, and we will be sending plenty of Hoosier Gameday Lager their way.”

Now the company has confirmed publicly that Cignetti will be getting beer for life.

Check out our special announcement from TMZ. HOO-HOO-HOO!

Following several big games this season, Cignetti would comment on wanting to have a beer during on-field interviews. I get the feeling Upland may be creating a new beer with the coach’s name on it.

Cignetti and the Hoosiers went 16–0 to win the school’s first national championship in what was an absolutely remarkable season.

