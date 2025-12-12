Ranking the most important players Gophers football must retain this offseason

The Gophers got a huge boost on Thursday when quarterback Drake Lindsey officially revealed his intentions to Minnesota in 2026. Player retention has become one of the most important aspects of modern college football team construction, and here are five more players Minnesota needs to do everything it can to retain.

1. Darius Taylor, RB

After redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi revealed his intentions to enter the transfer portal, Taylor's decision became more important for the Gophers. His chances of declaring for the NFL Draft seemingly decreased throughout the season due to a multitude of injuries, but he has still proven himself as one of the best backs in the country when healthy.

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs in for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

2. Koi Perich, S/KR/PR/WR

Perich's sophomore season didn't go exactly as play. The two-way experiment resulted in only 20 offensive snaps, three receptions, 55 receiving yards, three carries and two rushing yards. His defensive production also took a step back, but he still proved himself as a dynamic playmaker in the return game. He's still the type of player Minnesota needs to keep in its building, and seeing him at another program is something they need to avoid at all costs.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) catches the kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

3. Nathan Roy, LT

Minnesota's biggest portal loss last offseason was Phillip Daniels, who left for Ohio State after his redshirt freshman season. The Gophers cannot let the same thing happen with Roy, who started every game this season as a redshirt freshman. They could return three starters up front, and Roy might be the most important.

4. John Nestor, CB

Nestor was Minnesota's biggest addition from last year's portal cycle. He finished the season as the Gophers' highest-graded defensive player according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Their cornerback room was wildly inconsistent otherwise, as they replaced Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson. Another season of Nestor would bring some consistency back to that room.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) kneels in the endzone before a football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Emmanuel Karmo, LB

Karmo was Minnesota's No. 1 high school recruit in the class of 2025. He played 143 defensive snaps as a true freshman, and he recorded 13 total tackles. With Devon Williams set to graduate, he has a chance to replace him as one of the Gophers' starting inside linebackers next season alongside Maverick Baranowski. He has lived up to his four-star billing thus far, and Minnesota needs to do all it can to see him continue to develop within its program.

