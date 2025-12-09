Gophers lose standout freshman running back to the transfer portal

Redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi was a breakout player for the Gophers in 2025, but he will be entering his name into the transfer portal this offseason, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Ijeboi signed with Minnesota in the 2024 high school recruiting class over top offers from Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, among others. He played sparingly as a true freshman, but broke onto the scene in 2025 with 97 carries for 441 yards, 12 receptions for 54 yards and three total touchdowns.

Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor battled injuries all season, and highly-touted Marshall transfer A.J. Turner suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 against California. Ijeboi was thrust into action, and he finished the season as Minnesota's highest graded offensive player with at least 50 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) at 78.5.

For Minnesota, the focus now shifts to whether or not Taylor returns for his senior season. This situation is awfully similar to when Bucky Irving entered the portal after his freshman season at Minnesota with 772 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Mohamed Ibrahim returned to the running back room for Minnesota the next year.

If Taylor returns, Minnesota could have one of the most talented running backs in the Big Ten, when healthy, for another season. Turner also has the option to return after presumably receiving a medical redshirt this season. The Gophers also have plenty of intriguing young talent with incoming four-star freshman Ryan Estrada and returnees Grant Washington and Xavier Ford, among others.

Projected 2026 RB depth chart

Darius Taylor A.J. Turner Ryan Estrada

Grant Washington

Xavier Ford

Zeke Bates

Niko Castillo

The Gophers could have up to seven players in next year's running back room, but Ijeboi's departure likely opens the door for a potential transfer. A proven veteran would make sense with Taylor's injury history and Turner coming off a major injury himself.

Ijeboi is a big loss. He proved himself as a difference maker at running back in the Big Ten, but the return of Taylor and/or Turner would certainly soften the blow. He's now the 10th Gophers player expected to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2. That is also when transfers are able to start taking visits, so it might be a while before we start seeing some commits, but Ijeboi is the biggest loss for Minnesota, so far.

