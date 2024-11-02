Red-hot Gophers climb Big Ten standings with road win over No. 24 Illinois
Thanks to a huge day from star running back Darius Taylor, the Minnesota football team went on the road and took down No. 24 Illinois 25-17 Saturday in Champaign, Ill., ending an 0-10 streak against teams coached by Bret Bielema.
Starting left guard Tyler Cooper was ruled out pregame, forcing the Gophers to shake up their offensive line. Redshirt freshman Phillip Daniels was forced into his first start, but that did not stop Minnesota from winning in the trenches.
An early 20-yard field goal from Dragan Kesich was the only score in the first quarter. Illinois evened things up with a field goal of its own in the second quarter, and the start of the game showed it was shaping up to be an old-school Big Ten West slugfest.
Taylor found the end zone on an impressive 29-yard run for the game's first touchdown. It was the start of one of his most impressive games in a Gophers uniform.
Illinois running back Josh McCray responded with a long touchdown run of his own on the next drive, evening the game at 10-10. Despite some questionable clock management, Minnesota settled for a field goal before the half, and avoided disaster, as Illinois missed a 55-yard attempt.
The third quarter's only points were a Kesich field goal, and the Gophers led 16-10. Right when it looked like they had control of the game, punter Mark Crawford attempted to pick up a first down on fourth-and-12, but came up short. Illinois took advantage of the snafoo with a touchdown drive and the Gophers' lead dissipated.
With their backs against the wall, Max Brosmer and the Gophers offense drove 75 yards down the field for a go-ahead touchdown but failed on a two-point conversion attempt, resulting in just a 22-17 Gophers lead.
Kesich later added his fourth field goal of the day, and Minnesota was able to hold off a late push from Illinois, thanks to a game-sealing strip-sack from Jah Joyner. The U won its sixth game to secure bowl eligibility for the fourth straight year.
Taylor finished his monster day with 22 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown, and his impressive streak as a receiver continued with nine catches for 58 yards. He looked like the best player on the field.
The Gophers will look ahead to a road matchup against Rutgers and former quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis next Saturday in Piscataway, N.J., as they look to extend their win streak to five.