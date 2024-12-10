Report: First-team All-MAC transfer WR set to visit Minnesota
The Gophers extended a scholarship offer to Miami (OH) transfer wide receiver Javon Tracy on Monday and On3's Steve Wiltfong shortly reported that he has a visit scheduled for Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot, 206 pounds, Tracy recorded 57 receptions last season for 818 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He was one of four wide receivers to earn first-team all-conference honors in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) after the season.
He has publicly announced offers from Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Indiana and Wiltfong has reported that he will visit the Hoosiers on Friday. Hailing from Indianapolis, Ind., he spent three seasons at Miami (OH) but redshirted one, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Minnesota's wide receiver duo of Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer are both out of eligibility, so they will have to replace their top two pass catchers from 2024. Tracy has two seasons of production and he's the type of receiver they will need to target in the portal, as he has the potential to break out in the Big Ten.
Tracy joins Michigan transfer RB Cole Cabana as the second portal visitor expected to be on the University of Minnesota's campus this weekend.