Report: First-team All-MAC transfer WR set to visit Minnesota

PORTAL: The #Gophers have offered Miami (OH) transfer WR Javon Tacy (@javon_tracy).



Listed at 6-foot, 206 pounds he had 57 catches for 818 yards and 7 TDs last season en route to 1st-team All-MAC honors. Two years of eligibility remaining. Also hearing from Michigan St.… pic.twitter.com/BKU6bIV6hL