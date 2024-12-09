Report: Michigan transfer RB Cole Cabana set to visit Minnesota
Michigan transfer running back Cole Cabana is expected to to visit Minnesota this weekend, according to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Cabana is a former four-star high school recruit from the class of 2023. Listed at 6-foot, 204 pounds, he struggled to find a role with the Wolverines, logging only two carries in his two years in Ann Arbor, Mich. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 172 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 10 running back. Trieu even compared him to NFL star James Cook.
Gophers veterans Jordan Nubin and Sieh Bangura entered the transfer portal, and Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham are out of eligibility, so Minnesota is in need of some running back depth behind Darius Taylor. Cabana has the traits and potential to be a solid No. 2 option.
The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and Cabana's standing as a former elite high school recruit would indicate that he will receive some interest from other top programs, with the U firmly in the mix for the former Dexter, Mich., star.
