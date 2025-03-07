Report: Gophers coordinator interviews for Bowling Green head coach job
Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler accepted the quarterback coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, which caused a rare FBS head coach opening in March. According to Zach Barnett from footballscoop.com, Gophers co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe is "among the candidates" to fill the vacancy.
The school officially announced on February 28 that Loefler was leaving the program to join Philadelphia's staff. With spring practice right around the corner for programs across the country, the timing of Bowling Green's search is very unique, but as Gophers fans know, the coaching carousel truly never ends.
Barnett's report continued, saying Monroe has already interviewed for the position, but Mercer head coach Mike Jacobs and Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow are also strong candidates.
Minnesota's coaching staff has undergone major changes this offseason, with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman heading to Miami (FL), defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III joining the Arizona Cardinals, and running backs coach Nick McKissic-Luke accepting the same job with the New York Jets.
Monroe was the defensive backs coach at Bowling Green from 2010-2015, so there is some familiarity. He has been with the Gophers since 2023 as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. With Danny Collins heading into his first season calling plays for Minnesota's defense, Monroe's experience would be helpful for the coaching staff transition in 2025.
Due to the unique timing, Bowling Green will likely act fast with the hire, so it's a situation worth monitoring.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
